A 31-year-old suspect fled the scene after shooting another man in the arm late Monday night in Joplin but was chased down and captured in Kansas a short time later.
Joplin police responded at 11:19 p.m. to 1214 S. Connor Ave. in response to a male caller reporting that another man was pointing a gun at him.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release today that the caller told dispatchers the suspect was in an SUV-type vehicle with an Arkansas license plate. A moment before the line went dead, the caller reported to the dispatcher that he had just been shot. Officers arrived at the address and found Mark Kiefer, 38, with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Kiefer was taken to a Joplin hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Springfield for additional treatment. Jimenez said the hospital was reporting his condition as stable on Tuesday.
Joplin police spotted the suspect vehicle a short time after the shooting at 4013 S. Highway 43, and a pursuit ensued when an officer tried to pull the driver over. During the pursuit, the suspect purportedly threw two pistols from the vehicle, according to Jimenez. He was eventually stopped and taken into custody in Kansas with the assistance of Galena police and Cherokee County sheriff's deputies.
Charges are being sought on Paul Phillips, of Joplin, for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Police were seeking the charges through the prosecutors' offices in both Jasper and Newton counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.