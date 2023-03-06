Authorities have yet to release the name of a 45-year-old Joplin man who was shot Saturday on a Newton County road.
Deputies responded to the reported shooting near the intersection of Carver Road and Route MM, where the victim had driven his vehicle into a ditch after apparently having been shot twice during an altercation with the occupants of another vehicle, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and subsequently flown by medical helicopter to another hospital. A report on his condition Monday has yet to be released.
Detectives working the case served a series of search warrants later in the day, concluding with one at 13314 Route V near Diamond, where a special response team of officers assisted in the arrest of suspect Cody D. Jones, 35.
Charges were being sought on Jones for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said Monday that arrest warrants have been issued on two other suspects in the shooting, Trevor J. Palmer, 26, and Kimber M. Laquet, 37, who currently remain at large. The sheriff said the warrants seek the exact same charges on both of them as on Jones.
The victim and the suspects knew each other, the sheriff said, but the reason for the shooting remains under investigation.
