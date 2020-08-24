The Jasper County prosecutor has filed a first-degree murder charge against Brian O'Grodnick, according to Joplin police.
O'Grodnick, 22, previously was charged with four counts of Class D felony child abuse in acts perpetrated on 2-year-old Jameson Long on four dates in April and May before his death June 2 at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. In addition to the murder charge filed Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, the prosecutor's office also added one count each of Class A and Class B felony child abuse charges, according to police.
At a hearing Aug. 13 in Jasper County Circuit Court, Prosecutor Theresa Kenney informed Associate Judge Joe Hensley that her office had received an autopsy report in the case and that she was reviewing the medical examiner's findings. Kenney had previously told the judge that she anticipated filing murder charges in the case once she received the autopsy report and a death certificate was issued.
Joplin police officers were dispatched the morning of May 31 to an apartment in the 1900 block of East Eighth Street regarding an unconscious child who was not breathing. Officers administered lifesaving measures prior to the child being rushed to a local emergency room. He was later transferred to the hospital in Kansas City.
The initial charges filed on O'Grodnick were based on video evidence obtained from his cellphone. A probable-cause affidavit stated that the defendant admitted making the videos and committing the abusive acts they depict.
In one video, O'Grodnick can be seen pinching together the corners of the boy's mouth. In another, he pinches the boy's face while forcing him to say certain things and then slaps him. In a third video, he chokes the child with a hand to his throat while making him beg for water and eventually punches him in the face.
In the fourth video, the defendant grabs the boy by his hair, demands to know if he loves him and then shoves him away, according to the affidavit.
O'Grodnick remains in custody in the Jasper County Jail on a no-hold bond, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
