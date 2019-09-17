Joplin police arrested a suspect in a liquor store burglary Monday night after he sought treatment at Freeman Hospital West for an injury purportedly sustained breaking into the business.
Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to an alarm at Z's Drive Thru Liquor Store, 1620 S. Main St., and found a window broken out, but no one still inside the store. Video surveillance provided images of a suspect taking lottery tickets from the business and fleeing on a scooter before officers arrived.
About three hours later, police received information that an 18-year-old man was being treated at Freeman Hospital West for a cut he claimed to have suffered as the victim of a robbery. Investigators who went to the hospital noticed Westley Shaner's clothing and a tattoo matched those of the suspect in the burglary video and that he had arrived at the hospital on a scooter matching that of the suspect, according to Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez.
Police suspected that Shaner's injuries were sustained breaking out the window to gain entry to the business, Jimenez said. And while investigators were n the process of confirming that the scooter in his possession had been reported stolen in Joplin, he tried to leave the hospital but was stopped and arrested, according to Jimenez.
Charges are being sought on Shaner for second-degree burglary and vehicle tampering, Jimenez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.