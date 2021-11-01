A man Joplin police officers shot and killed Saturday responding to a report of an assault in progress at 1523 S. Kentucky Ave. has been identified as Joseph Shane Endicott, 41, of Carl Junction.
Capt. William Davis said in a news release that an autopsy was being conducted Monday in Ozark as part of an ongoing investigation into the officers-involved shooting.
Few details have been released about the shooting that took place as officers arrived at the address at 3:42 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call from a person purportedly being assaulted by a man with a weapon. The identity of the caller has not been released.
Three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation being conducted with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Davis said all three officers fired shots in the incident. But he declined to discuss how many rounds struck Endicott, in what manner the suspect was armed, if there was an exchange of gunfire, or something else the suspect could have done to draw the officers' fire.
Davis said those details and information regarding the identity and condition of the 911 caller were being withheld pending the results of the state patrol's investigation.
