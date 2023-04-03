A 35-year-old man shot by a Joplin police officer a year ago after assaulting a second officer with pepper spray pleaded guilty Monday to felony assault charges and was placed on probation.
Michael C. Yarga, of Joplin, changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of third-degree assault of a special victim and a misdemeanor offense of resisting arrest in a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office.
The plea bargain allowed the possibility of a suspended sentence in light of the time Yarga had served in jail. Judge Gayle Crane accordingly assessed him concurrent terms of seven years for the assault and one year for resisting arrest, with execution of the prison sentence suspended and the defendant credited with already having served 378 days in jail, and he was released on probation.
Yarga was one of three pedestrians whom officers contacted late at night March 19, 2022, in an alley west of Connor Avenue near Ninth Street.
The officers conducted computer checks of their identification for warrants and initially released the two men and a woman. Moments later, the officers were notified that the woman actually did have an outstanding warrant, and they attempted to stop the trio a second time.
When Yarga fled on foot, the officers gave chase until he stopped, turned around and sprayed Officer Garritt Pearish in the face with an inflammatory, self-defense chemical. Officer Daniel Lenz then shot the defendant in the abdomen.
The officers-involved shooting was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the officers cleared of any wrongdoing.
“I just had a bad night and freaked out,” Yarga told the judge at his plea hearing, adding that the experience of taking a bullet to his abdomen and having to be hospitalized for several days “was a little bit of a wakeup call” for him.
