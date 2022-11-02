WEBB CITY, Mo. — Volunteers cleaning out Webb City’s historic Clubhouse uncovered what looked like a bomb in an old cheese box that prompted the Webb City Police Department to evacuate its offices for about 2 1/2 hours Wednesday.
Police Chief Don Melton said a person brought what appeared to be a piece of unexploded ordnance to the police station at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, prompting officers to call in the Webb City Fire Department, METS Ambulance, evacuate their office and close all streets for a city block around the police station.
The Springfield Fire Department’s bomb squad was called to investigate, and military explosives ordnance personnel were put on standby.
“We isolated the vehicle, set up a perimeter, got everyone away and waited,” Melton said. “We were fortunate that the city of Springfield sent their bomb squad over to evaluate it. We turned this over to more experienced and trained individuals.”
Eileen Nichols said a Webb City Historical Society volunteer found the device in an old Velveeta cheese box the society was moving ahead of turning over the Clubhouse, 115 N. Madison St., to the Charlie 22 Outdoors Ministry in a few days.
“We’ve been going through boxes of stuff getting rid of things that we have no use for, and one of our members texted me and said I found a Velveeta box at the bottom of one of these boxes, which are from the 1980s, and she said there’s a rocket in it,” Nichols said. “I said, 'A rocket?' So when I went there this morning and I looked in the box and it wasn’t a rocket, it was a bomb. It’s one of those little bombs they used for aerial bombing. It had little fins on it. It’s all corroded and old-looking.”
Nichols said Scott Hettinger, executive director of Charlie 22 Outdoors, was with her and decided to take the device to the police to see what they said.
Hettinger arrived, and officers advised him to exit the vehicle and move across the street. That’s when they set up the perimeter and called in the bomb squad.
Springfield Fire Marshal Lucas Bollinger, with the Region D Bomb Squad, consulted by phone with military explosives experts, and they determined the device did not contain any explosives and returned the item to Hettinger.
“The police did the right thing. The gentleman brought it to their station, and they kind of left it as it was and set up a perimeter and called the Springfield bomb squad to look at it,” Bollinger said. “We worked in conjunction with Fort Leonard Wood Explosives Ordnance Division to verify and make sure it was safe.”
Bollinger said the bomb squad has answered an increasing number of calls about old military ordnance found in odd places.
“We have a lot of veterans in Missouri, and as that World War II and Korean War generation is starting to pass away, we get a fair amount of calls from kids going through a relative’s stuff and they find some military ordnance,” he said. “They reasonably get concerned that this may hurt someone, and they call us, which is the right thing to do.”
Webb City police removed the barricades and returned to their offices about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
