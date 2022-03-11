TAMKO Building Products challenged area businesses on Friday to support the Joplin police officers and their families following a shooting earlier this week.
Officer Ben Cooper was killed in the exchange and Officer Jake Reed is not expected to recover. Late Thursday, he was being kept alive for the purpose of organ donation. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot in the face and was in serious but stable condition and faces the likelihood of multiple surgeries.
TAMKO made a $25,000 donation and said it will match business donations to the Joplin Police Department up to a total of $25,000 through April 1.
The Joplin-based company also said that it will match any donations made by its employees through April 1 with up to $500 more per donation.
Donations are recommended to be made through Joplin's Fraternal Order of Police and designated for the support of the wives and families of the officers.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the fraternal family of the Joplin police force, which faithfully serves our community daily," TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys said in the statement. "We are deeply saddened by this unfathomable loss. To honor the sacrifices of these officers and their families, we urge other businesses to step up and join us in donating funds."
