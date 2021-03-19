Janet Miller, director of economic development in Cherokee County, Kansas, recently presented a Business Growth Award to TAMKO Building Products' operation in Columbus, Kansas. The award was accepted by Greg Powell, general manager.
The award came just after TAMKO announced the launch of its Titan XT (Extreme Technology) and StormFighter IR shingles.
A key component of those new shingles, a proprietary polyester mat, is made at TAMKO's Columbus plant.
TAMKO said in a statement that the new shingles help "solve some of the challenges roofing contractors face through innovative technologies that offer fast and easy shingle installation, Titan XT and StormFighter IR shingles also feature a reinforced common bond, expanded nailing zone, enhanced sealants and top coating, and an innovative high-wind warranty, all to bring the protection the market demands and the beauty that homeowners desire."
In a statement, TAMKO also said the StormFighter IR combines the industry’s highest impact rating with high-wind resistance features for a shingle with coverage for winds up to 160 mph, and it is being offered in the areas of the country facing some of the most severe hail and wind storms.
Stephen McNally, vice president of sales and marketing for TAMKO, said in a statement: “With StormFighter IR, contractors can experience fast and easy installation, while homeowners can feel confident in what this shingle will add to their homes through enhanced product features and the best impact rated asphalt shingle wind warranty in the roofing industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.