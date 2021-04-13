MIAMI, Okla. — A creek that flows orange through a former lead and zinc mining site recently made the top 10 list of “America’s Most Endangered Rivers” in 2021, despite more than $300 million spent in environmental cleanup over the last four decades.
Tar Creek in Ottawa County, which runs into Commerce and Miami before joining the Neosho River, was ranked sixth on “America’s Most Endangered Rivers” this week by American Rivers, a river conservation organization in the United States.
Mining started in the Tar Creek area in the 1890s, and while it was mostly played out after World War II, some work continued until about 1970.
Tar Creek first came to the attention of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Oklahoma in 1979 when acidic water from mines began surfacing near Commerce and flowed into Tar Creek. The heavy metals have killed most of the life downstream, and the creek runs orange as a result of contamination.
More than 40 square miles were included in 1983 when the EPA added Tar Creek to the federal National Priorities List, making it a Superfund site, because of elevated concentrations of metals.
More than $300 million has been spent to date on Tar Creek investigation and cleanup work, according to the EPA in 2019. The EPA did not respond to the Globe’s request for comment.
Tar Creek is a Neosho River tributary which joins Spring River to form the Grand River. Tar Creek and the Grand River feed a major drinking water source for thousands of Oklahomans — the Grand Lake ‘O the Cherokees, created by Pensacola Dam.
Most endangered list
The annual “America’s Most Endangered Rivers” report is a list of rivers where key decisions in the coming months will determine the rivers’ fates. Over the years, the report has helped spur many efforts, including the removal of outdated dams, the protection of rivers with Wild and Scenic designations, and the prevention of development and pollution.
“The ‘America’s Most Endangered Rivers’ report is a call to action to save rivers facing urgent decisions,” Jessie Thomas-Blate with American Rivers said in a statement. “We’re sounding the alarm because toxic wastewater has been threatening this creek and surrounding communities for too long. It is unacceptable. Action must be taken now to address this injustice.”
But the Ottawa County community has been disappointed by the lack of action and federal funding to clean up the Tar Creek watershed over the past 40 years, which continues to stain the futures of human health and the environment.
Rebecca Jim, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy and educational organization Local Environmental Action Demanded Agency, or LEAD Agency, said in 2019 that Tar Creek "is just like a sore that never does get healed. It’s a gaping wound, and it just keeps flowing out toxic water.”
Jim is hopeful the listing will open the door to new conversations and if anything, awareness. Jim said although millions of dollars have been spent on cleaning up Tar Creek, it continues to look the same way it did when she photographed it back in 1993.
“This is a creek that’s been part of people’s lives, but it’s been so long ago, it’s grandparents’ lives who found it endearing and played in it,” she said. “All of these other years since 1979, it’s been a no-go place. 'Don’t go there. Don’t think about it. Look the other way and somebody else will fix it.' It’s a long time to have a damaged creek run through a community and be a ‘no-go’ sign when it could be a source of joy and beauty.”
Indigenous people from the nine local tribes make up more than 20% of the county population. Children and adults following traditional tribal practices in the area are at risk of exposure to toxic metals in the sediments and surface water, according to a federal study that is part of the ongoing cleanup.
Lack of prioritization
Both the EPA and the state of Oklahoma drew criticism in the report by American Rivers. "Since its Superfund designation, the EPA and state of Oklahoma have done piecemeal work at the site, spending more than $300 million (including buying out towns) — yet Tar Creek still flows orange," the group said in its report.
The group also criticized the EPA "for consigning the residents of a poor county to a future in which polluted groundwater and contaminated soils are unavoidable. The neglect is part of the pattern of behavior at environmental justice sites across the country."
Earl Hatley, grand riverkeeper with LEAD Agency, was the first environmental director for the Quapaw Nation in 1997. Hatley said a million gallons of toxic acid mine water per day has run into Tar Creek since 1978, but the EPA still doesn’t have a plan.
“The answers as to why this is still ongoing over 40 years later is lack of funding for cleanup,” Hatley said. “The lack of funding has to do with a lack of priority for the site, which the state and the federal government are both involved in. It’s a large rural area mainly dominated by Indian tribes, and therefore it’s not a large priority. You can draw your own conclusions of whether they’re not funding the cleanup to the extent necessary to stop 40 years’ worth of acid mine water running down that creek into our drinking water lake.”
Hatley said the Quapaw Nation has been a champion during the cleanup, but its hands are tied because it's only a contractor working with the EPA on the Superfund site. This has led the cleanup to be funded primarily by federal taxpayer dollars because responsible parties such as the mining companies have since declared bankruptcy, according to Hatley.
Call for action
American Rivers and its partners called on the EPA, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the state of Oklahoma to address historic and ongoing contamination in Tar Creek and throughout the Grand Lake watershed in conjunction with the relicensing of the Grand River’s Pensacola Dam.
Hatley said recent flooding events have really helped jump-start their activism and push for change.
“When GRDA (Grand River Dam Authority) started the dam relicensing process, it opened the door for us in our organization because it got the city and tribes involved in that," he said. "Then, we had the big flood in 2019, which was like a godsend for the LEAD Agency, in terms of organizing. It was horrible for our people, but it illustrated the point of the toxic flood, and the recontamination of yards and public areas in Miami, Commerce and the farms.”
