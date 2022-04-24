MIAMI, Okla. — Tar Creek, an 11-mile stream polluted with heavy metals from historic lead and zinc mining in the region, nabbed a spot on “America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2022” for its second consecutive year.
American Rivers — a nonprofit conservation organization whose mission is to restore rivers, protect wildlife and revitalize local economies — named Tar Creek in Northeast Oklahoma as the 10th most endangered river in the United States. Other listed rivers include the Mississippi, the Colorado and the San Pedro.
The annual “America’s Most Endangered Rivers” list aims to bring attention to some of the most at-risk rivers while also promoting advocacy among local groups to make a difference in their communities. This year marks the 37th year for the listing campaign, which has helped remove outdated dams, provide protective river designations, and prevent harmful development and pollution.
“All life on this planet depends on clean, flowing rivers, so when rivers are at risk we must sound the alarm,” said Tom Kiernan, president of American Rivers, in a statement. “America’s Most Endangered Rivers highlights the threats of climate change and injustice, and is a call for bold, urgent action.”
The nonprofit reviews nominations from local groups and individuals across the country for the list and chooses rivers based on the river’s significance to people and wildlife, the magnitude of the threat to the river and communities, and a decision in the next 12 months that the public can influence.
The biggest threat facing Tar Creek today is pollution left by decades of lead and zinc mining in the former Tri-State Mining District situated in Northeast Oklahoma, Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Tar Creek is a tributary to the Neosho River, which joins the Spring River to form the Grand River. Tar Creek and the Grand River feed a major drinking water source for thousands of Oklahomans — the Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees, created by Pensacola Dam.
Mining began in the early 1900s, and the district had become the largest zinc producer in the world by 1915, supplying raw materials for bullets used in both world wars. The high levels of iron running throughout Tar Creek turns the water orange once it’s exposed to the oxygen in the air. When flooded, the orange water stains trees, bridges and nearby rock beds with a rusty glaze and leaves behind toxic pollutants.
Millions of gallons of acidic mine water have flowed into Tar Creek daily for the last 42 years, according to Rebecca Jim, who is the Tar Creekkeeper with the Waterkeeper Alliance, the largest and fastest growing nonprofit solely focused on clean water. Jim is also the co-founder and executive director of the LEAD Agency, which stands for Local Environmental Action Demanded Inc., a grassroots environmental group in Miami that advocates for Tar Creek.
“It affects every single living being in this watershed,” Jim said.
Jim co-founded the LEAD Agency in 1997 as a result of the Tar Creek Superfund site and initiated involvement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other government agencies to clean up the site.
Tar Creek runs through one of the largest, most complex superfund sites in the country. The Tar Creek Superfund site spans over 40 square miles in Northeast Oklahoma. It’s littered with mountainous chat piles, abandoned mine wells and toxic heavy metals like lead, zinc and cadmium.
“We’re hoping that with this designation, we could really rattle the cages of the agencies that could do something big, and tie it all together, not have them work independently,” Jim said. “We want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) to all be at the table talking to one another on how they could solve the big picture.”
Superfund cleanup
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added the site to its National Priorities List in 1983, making it one of the oldest Superfund sites. Every year, the LEAD Agency hosts a Tar Creek Conference to update residents on cleanup efforts and ask questions of guests like university researchers and health experts.
Nearly 3,000 residential properties have been cleaned to date, according to the EPA, which provides funding directly to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality through cooperative agreements to conduct cleanup of residential properties impacted by the site.
Tar Creek has been off limits to locals for decades, but last summer, Jim found evidence that children were swmming and fishing in the small stream.
Lead exposure in children can cause serious harm, including damage to the brain and nervous system, speech and hearing issues and slowed development. One-third of all indigenous children were found to be affected by lead poisoning in the early 1990s. The dams were reported and later taken down.
As a waterkeeper, Jim said she hopes to see children swimming, fishing and enjoying Tar Creek one day, but more work remains before that can become a reality. Similar to a puzzle, agencies and groups have been working on their own individual sections of the Tar Creek Superfund site, but Jim said no one has been looking at the bigger picture.
American Rivers and Jim believe the groups need to pull their resources together as one to save Tar Creek.
“Each one has been dealing with their own sliver of responsibility, but we want them to share it,” Jim said.
Call to action
America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2022 calls for specific solutions on each of the rivers, amplifying the leadership of tribal nations and frontline advocates. The Grand River Dam Authority, the Pensacola Dam operator, is seeking a hydropower license renewal from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
“Agencies and tribes with land adjacent to Tar Creek must sign a “memorandum of understanding” that requires all parties to commit to an integrated solution to address metals contamination and cleanup within the dam’s relicensing record,” American Rivers said in its final report. “In addition, the lake level must not be raised as proposed because doing so will increase the redistribution of sediment-bound heavy metals during floods.”
The report by American Rivers also calls for EPA Region 6 Administrator Earthea Nance to order a new remedial Investigation and Human Health Risk Assessment that is more protective of human health and the environment.
“The health of communities around Tar Creek can no longer be ignored and set aside as an accepted casualty of historic mining,” the report said. “Tar Creek must be addressed as a matter of environmental justice, a priority of the Biden administration.”
The last goal is for Congress to fully and permanently reauthorize the “polluter pays” provision that helps fund cleanup at Superfund sites to alleviate the burden from taxpayers in affected communities, as well as increasing funding efforts to cleanup Tar Creek.
