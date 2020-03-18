All Target stores will close by 9 p.m. daily to give employees time to restock shelves and clean, according to a statement from the company's CEO.
The first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be given to "vulnerable" shoppers, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
Limits will continue to be placed on in-demand items.
The changes will be in effect until further notice. Joplin's Target store is located at 3151 E. Seventh St.
