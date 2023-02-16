A request for $20.2 million in industrial revenue bonds for the construction of a warehouse is on hold because a contract for the purchase of the land has now lapsed, the Joplin City Council has been told.
The entity that requested the bonds as a means of a tax waiver for the proposed project in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park is identified in city documents as 13696 Highway FF LLC. The construction site is a 25-acre tract at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Quail Avenue.
The project involves construction of a distribution warehouse of nearly 250,000 square feet initially, with a second warehouse planned later.
City Attorney Peter Edwards told the council at a meeting last week that the warehouse company had a contract with the Joplin Industrial Development Authority to buy the land. However, since the tax-break request was made, the contract has lapsed and the JIDA and the company are now renegotiating.
The city attorney said a public hearing should go forward, but asked that action on the request be tabled. No one spoke for or against the proposal at the public hearing. The council voted 9-0 to table action on the request.
If an agreement is reached for the land, the council may be asked at that time to consider the bond request, which would provide the company with about $2.7 million in tax breaks on the buildings and nearly $1.2 million of sales tax on building materials, for a total of more than $3.8 million.
In other business at the meeting, the parks director, Paul Bloomberg, detailed a proposal to reorganize of the city’s recreation division of the parks and recreation department.
The reorganization was recommended by a recent parks master plan. The intention is to help the city realize the goal of beautifying the parks, one of the projects that was listed in the recent renewal of a quarter-cent sales tax to provide funding to the parks department and for stormwater control.
It also is intended to increase revenue by creating more recreation programs with program fees that would be paid by participants.
The first step in the reorganization was to hire an assistant parks director to oversee maintenance operations of the parks. That took place in November.
Other business
In other business, the council tabled, at the request of the property owner, rezoning of property between Second and Fourth streets near Maiden Lane for construction of an apartment building.
The council advanced for final action the following zoning requests on first reading:
• For two houses to be built at 1027 and 1029 S. Porter Ave.
• To vacate sections of three short streets, 23rd, 24th and Golf Link Road south of 22nd Street, for residential construction. Property owner David Powell said he intends to build 14 retirement-style condominiums.
• To build apartments at 3504 W. 24th St.
• To annex into city limits property west of Twin Hills Drive and south of Par Lane.
In addition, the council approved a license for the operation of a third taxi service by Milton Dupard Jr. He said he has worked in a career helping disabled people find jobs and learned through that experience there is a shortage of transportation services. The council approved the license request 9-0.
