Dover Hill second grader Bohdi Webster misses his cousins being at the same school with him this fall and looks forward to reuniting with some of them in January.
Second grader Nalani Gonzalez is looking forward to more chances to learn math and science, and thinks bigger classrooms in January also will be a plus.
These are some of the thoughts running through students' heads at the former West Central and Columbia elementary schools as the children entered their last week of classes in their 95-year-old buildings and got ready for the big move happening this Christmas break.
In January, about 400 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, along with their teachers and staff, will move to the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
This fall, kindergartners, first and second graders were going to school at the West Central Elementary School on Seventh Street while third, fourth and fifth graders were attending the old Columbia Elementary School on F Street in the North Heights Neighborhood.
Last year, those two schools were traditional kindergarten-through-fifth-grade schools, but Dover Hill Principal Bret Ingle, who served as principal at both schools this fall, said the grades were reshuffled to let teachers and students mix and work together before the big move.
“The good news is we’ve been able to create one vision for the school and what we want the school to look like, having shared leadership between the two buildings the last year and a half,” Ingle said. “Last year, we made the shift from K-5 at both buildings, so obviously some teachers had to move classrooms. We made that transition because it was going to allow more collaboration for the teachers to work together and get all the kids mixing so they’re not meeting each other for the first time at Dover Hill.”
Big transition
For some teachers who have taught at these schools for decades, the transition means leaving a place they’ve loved for something new and even a little mysterious.
The former Columbia and West Central schools — they were referred to as Dover Hill K-2 and Dover Hill 3-5 this fall — were built in 1927 and 1928, respectively, to a similar design. Both held some bygone-era aspects that made them special to staff and students.
“My first year here was before we had carpets, so we had beautiful hardwood floors,” said Holly Hasty, a kindergarten teacher at West Central for nine years.
Added Jaylee Todd, another kindergarten teacher at West Central, “We’ve had generations go through these schools. I've had so many siblings come through my class. I’ve had the pleasure of having three siblings from the same family years apart, so I feel like I’m seeing them grow up. Not only from kindergarten through fifth grade, but we stay in touch with them throughout the years.”
Kindergarten teacher Kerri Rea taught at Columbia for 20 years in a trailer, then in 2021-22, she moved to a classroom inside. This year, she moved to West Central for the fall and now she’ll move to Dover Hill after Christmas.
“It was very hard for me to leave Columbia because I had been there so long, and I like the small neighborhood schools where you talk to the parents after school every day most days,” Rea said.
“The move has been hard," she said. "I have so much stuff. The emotions were in moving over here to West Central. Now I’m ready to leave here and go to a new building. I didn't want to leave Columbia, but that’s done.”
Some students are having the same emotions.
“Probably I’ll miss all the memories,” said Gaddie Stephenson, 10, a fourth grader who attended Columbia from kindergarten. “I’m going to have my friends still, but this is where I got my first friends and all the classrooms, I know I'll never go back in them again. I live really close to this school. Sometimes I walk home on Mondays with my best friends, and I’ll miss that.”
Embracing the new
Teachers and students also say they are excited about the new school and the space and technology it will offer.
Teachers said the classrooms are twice as big as the ones in the older schools, and they offer storage space and amenities they couldn’t have dreamed of before.
“The large classrooms, that’s huge,” said Debi Oaks, a reading specialist at Columbia school. “I feel like our kids have been crammed into small spaces, especially the older kids. It’s really hard to fit 25 fifth graders in these small classrooms. The classrooms are really nice size over there.”
Sarah Johnson, a teacher at Columbia school for the past 11 years who teaches third grade, agreed.
“Kids can be a little more spread out, so we’re not feeling like we’re so on top of each other,” Johnson said. “This is my first year in this room. I’ve been down the hall my whole career here, then with combining the two buildings we wanted teaching partners to be together. So all the third grade teachers are on this side, so I had to move and this room is smaller than my other room.”
Paiten Vincent, 10, a fourth grader who attended West Central before moving to Columbia this fall, said he will miss the memories he made at West Central, but he’s looking forward to the change.
“The bigger classrooms and all the newer stuff and the new playground,” Paiten said. “I think it’s really pretty driving past it. I’ve heard a lot about it from my family, I had some family come to town this week, and my aunt and uncle drove by it and they thought it was really pretty at night with all the lights on. Everything is going to be bigger and newer.”
Hasty, the kindergarten teacher at West Central, called the space and technology at the new school a “game changer.”
“With this new space, this new building, I feel like it’s kind of leveling the playing field,” Hasty said. “We’re now going to be able to provide our students the same things that all of the other schools are providing their students. We’re going to show more growth, academic, social, everything with our new space.”
