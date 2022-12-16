Open house

The $27 million Dover Hill School was built on the former Dover Hill Park at the corner of Murphy Boulevard and North Main Street. The land was donated to the school district by the city of Joplin and construction was funded by a bond issue approved by voters in 2020.

A staff open house was held on Friday, Dec. 16 and parents can tour the building from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. A community open house will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the school at 1100 N. Main St.

Classes start on Wednesday, Jan. 4.