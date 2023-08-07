WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tee Time hopes to tee off next spring.
The golf-centered entertainment project recently received a building permit, valued at $3 million, from the city, and also secured a loan, according to Jonathan Johnson, one of the members involved in the project.
“We went ahead and got started on the foundation. They poured the footings so far,” he said.
The plan is to have the project finished and open next spring. Johnson noted in a recent Facebook post that he and Kellen Grantham have been “working tirelessly on a project for the last three years.”
The one-story complex will feature 19 bays with a 215-yard driving range and an 80-foot-tall fence with netting. Grantham previously told city officials the establishment will be similar to Backwoods Golf, a golf driving range with temperature-controlled hitting bays and food options in Republic. There also will be a turf courtyard area with yard games and a 165-inch LED screen to watch sporting events.
The project is being built on Daugherty Street just west of East Street, north of Atwoods.
At meetings in Webb City last year, Grantham also said the establishment plans to offer food and beverage service including alcohol, four pickleball courts and an area for cornhole and other recreational activities.
Asked Monday about the project, City Manager Carl Francis said: “We are all excited about moving forward with Tee Time. It will be a great addition to our Centennial Park.”
