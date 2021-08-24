PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries following an ATV accident at 9 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90, about 12 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The teen from Seligman, whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, the patrol said.
She was a passenger on an ATV operated by Shelton G. Smith, 22, of Seligman, that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.