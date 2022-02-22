Working parents who dread the occasional midafternoon phone call concerning a sick child at school will now be able to breathe a bit easier because of a telemedicine system being established across the Joplin School District.
By the end of this year, a telemedicine health unit will be up and running inside every Joplin school building’s nurse’s office. McKinley Elementary was the selected site Tuesday for the program’s official launch, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Identical units were also going online at Stapleton and Soaring Heights elementary schools, Joplin High School and Memorial Education Center.
Having the mobile telemedicine carts in every school building will “keep our students and teachers in the classroom, reducing the number of school days missed due to illness or injury,” Superintendent Melinda Moss said.
The overall benefit of the telemedicine program, she said, “is to keep the children and staff … healthy.”
For now, the program will primarily be used by Joplin school faculty and staff members, officials said. But that will change soon enough, said Renee Denton, Freeman Neosho Hospital chief operating officer. She was instrumental in launching the telemedicine program in 2020 inside school buildings at the East Newton, Seneca, Neosho, Diamond and Westview school districts.
“Because the faculty in the Joplin School District are the easiest for us to communicate with in specific locations, we’re spending the next two or three weeks educating faculty and staff of the school district about this program; that it’s available to them,” Denton said. “We’ll focus on the educational rollout to our students (and parents) next fall — but certainly, if there was a student that wanted to utilize the program (now), we would be able to do that.”
The regional health system is footing the bill for the purchase of all 17 mobile medical units, though no specific monetary numbers were announced Tuesday.
During the ceremony, Joplin fourth grader Zachary Whitten portrayed a sick student, patiently sitting on a stool while the inside of his mouth and the inside of one ear were shown on a screen to a gathering of McKinley third grade students, who giggled at the images.
The system works like this: A student complains of an illness and makes his or her way to the nurse’s station. Generations ago, the student would hold a thermometer under the tongue and lie down with a cold washcloth on the forehead. No longer. First, the school nurse will speak to the student to understand what’s wrong and if the illness is contagious. With the parent’s consent, the school nurse will then contact a Freeman doctor via the telemedicine cart.
With the various medical attachments, a viewing screen and a camera that can be moved remotely by the off-site provider, the child is examined while the parent, tuning in from a phone or laptop, watches, able to ask questions. Medications, if needed, can then be ordered from a pharmacy for pickup later in the day.
“Our providers are able to look into a child’s ears, nose, throat, listen to their hearts, lungs, bowel sounds — basically it’s a full examination performed,” Denton said. “It’s truly light-years beyond just simple conversations and a medical diagnosis” of past decades.
Rhonda Warren, school health coordinator who serves as a liaison between school nurses and school officials and Freeman clinical staff, said she’s heard numerous success stories concerning the program from Newton County parents and teachers.
For example, an elementary student saw her school nurse after a rash appeared on her arm. Not knowing whether it was contagious, the school nurse decided to use the teleconference technology. With the student’s father watching via a phone, the Freeman doctor who examined the student’s arm deemed the rash not contagious, meaning the student could head back to class. The girl’s father picked up some medicine for the rash later that night, and the next day “the child showed the nurse her arm and said, ‘Look — it’s healing,’” Warren said. “The students get very excited.”
“It’s a win-win idea,” added Paula Baker, Freeman Health System president and CEO. “This gives a (sick) child the treatment they need without taking them out of school or their parents having to miss a day of work.”
When completed, the telemedicine system will benefit approximately 8,700 students and staff in the Joplin School District.
The telemedicine program is not “meant to replace a child’s primary care physician,” Baker said. “It’s strictly a service of convenience that helps keep children in school and parents at work.”
