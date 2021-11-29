D&D Sexton, the Carthage-based trucking company that celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year, was acquired Friday by TFI International Inc., parent company of Contract Freighters Inc., of Joplin.
One of the Midwest’s top refrigerated carriers, D&D will operate within CFI and adds over 120 tractors and more than 150 drivers to their temperature-controlled trucking operations, a 50% increase to CFI’s existing trucking fleet.
“They (D&D) will continue to operate the way they currently do … so all the drivers and the staff we’ll be working closely with them to help them continue their legacy of really safe operations,” said Mike Hinz, senior vice president with CFI. “They also provide great service to their customers, and we’re going to help them continue to do that and maybe even build on that a little bit.”
TFI President Alain Bedard said in a statement that D&D’s acquisition is seen as an “excellent strategic fit” for TFI and CFI.
“With the size of CFI, we just have better buying power and we also have resources that maybe can complement with what D&D has and again, just do what they do but maybe just a little bit better,” Hinz said. “There will be a lot of learning for us (CFI) — we can learn a ton from them; they have a 40-year legacy and they’ve been serving the food industry for many, many years.
“Honestly, we have just started over the last two years expanding into the temp-controlled space,” he said.
TFI officials did not disclose the acquisition price. The release stated D&D had revenues of more than $25 million.
D&D was established in November 1981 by Dean Sexton after borrowing $5,000 from his grandparents to purchase a single truck. He then taught his younger brother, Danny, how to drive. From one truck, one trailer and two brothers, the company grew to employ 190 full-time employees today, in which 150 serve as truck drivers or owner-operators, and rack up between 12 million and 13 million over-the-road miles annually. Dean Sexton died unexpectedly March 10.
Hinz praised the D&D Sexton family for being “great partners” during the acquisition steps.
“They have been so welcoming and so open to us from day one, and it’s sad that Dean passed away when he did because Dean was actually leading the charge on this,” Hinz said, “and I just wish he could have been here to see how it’s all come together.”
