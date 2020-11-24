Offices for the city of Joplin will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The closure includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and Sunshine Lamp Trolley services.
The Recycling Center will reopen Saturday. City Hall and other city services, including MAPS and trolley services, will reopen Monday.
Residential trash and curbside recycling for Joplin customers won't be picked up on Thursday. That will delay Thursday pickups to Friday and Friday pickups to Saturday.
