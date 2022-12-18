In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Annette Thurston, of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.
1. What is the 21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love fundraiser presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States?
Gift of Light, Gift of Love is the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and 100% of the event proceeds are used to operate the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States at 3402 S. Jackson Ave. and the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Ronald McDonald House provides a "home away from home" for families of seriously ill children and ill expectant mothers being treated at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Our Ronald McDonald Family Room offers families of pediatric patients a place to rest and regroup just steps away from their child's hospital room. It is a small oasis of calm and normalcy amidst the tense, chaotic medical setting. We opened up the family room in November 2017.
This year, we have a 20-foot Christmas tree in front of our house, and our grounds are decorated with festive lights throughout the holiday season.
The Gift of Light, Gift of Love fundraiser is now in its 21st year, and it was the vision of co-chair Gary Brown. It all started at Northpark Mall where we would light a tree and have performances by local area groups.
Then, we moved the event to the movie theater, and we would have the lighting of the tree and a private showing of the upcoming movie, as well as performances by dancers. It was highly successful. It became an event where people would kick off their holiday by attending the annual Ronald McDonald House tree lighting.
2. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love fundraiser?
With the pandemic, co-chair Amanda Mitchell had the idea of bringing the tree lighting outdoors to Ronald McDonald House at 34th and Jackson Avenue. We decided to tape the performances and upload it to our website. We have continued that tradition, and we’re now in our third year.
3. Who will be performing as part of this year’s Gift of Light, Gift of Love fundraiser?
We have Karen’s Dance Studio, Missouri Southern State University’s Chamber Singers, Entrada Brass and the Dynamics group from Carl Junction performing this year.
All of those performances are available on our website at https://donate.onecause.com/rmhjoplin.
You can watch the videos, and our grounds will be lit nightly around 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where people can drive by or take their pictures with the lights. Gary Brown has truly gone all out this year because he added an angel to the light pole, a reindeer and the ornaments at the bottom of the steps.
This year’s presenting sponsors are Liberty Utilities and McDonald’s.
4. How much does the RMHC of the Four States hope to raise with this year’s fundraiser?
This is our main fundraiser that helps keep Ronald McDonald House open and operating. Our goal this year is to raise $200,000. We’re very close to reaching our goal. We’ve raised over $141,000 so far.
Last year, we raised $193,000. I think we’ll meet our goal this year. The generosity of people in our area is just outstanding. We never take it for granted. To put it into perspective, $200,000 can help operate the house and the family room program for a minimum of three months.
5. In what ways can the public get involved with the RMHC?
There are several ways to give back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.
They can donate online on our website at https://rmhjoplin.org/donate.
They can also sponsor a family staying at the house. Families are asked to contribute $10 per night but if that is not possible then their stay is sponsored. Contact our RMH program manager at 417-624-2273 or housemanager@rmhjoplin.org for more information.
If they’re doing holiday shopping on Amazon, they can select to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States at no cost to them. Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases. For more information, visit https://smile.amazon.com/ch/43-1758397.
