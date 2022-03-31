Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the three candidates for Carl Junction Board of Education. Incumbents Larry Cowger and Robert Hays and challenger Jason Mickey seek two seats with a three-year term.
If necessary, what cuts would you make to the school district’s budget and why?
Cowger: District is in good financial shape. Not cutting anything out.
Hays: In the foreseeable future, cuts are not necessary. However, if the time comes for cuts, I will work alongside the administration to figure out the best course of action necessary to make cuts in the budget in a prudent and responsible manner.
Mickey: I can honestly tell you I have not looked at the budget. I have been invited in to look at it and ask whatever questions I have. One of the reasons I have not looked at it is because I want to go into it this with an open mind. I am new to this public service and “fresh,” if you will. I want to be totally neutral. I have to make big budget decisions daily/weekly for the business I help run and have learned from this experience. I don’t want a rush in judgment to cloud my decisions until I have all the facts.
Editor's note: Question 5 is coming Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.