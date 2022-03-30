Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the three candidates for Carl Junction Board of Education. Incumbents Larry Cowger and Robert Hays and challenger Jason Mickey seek two seats with a three-year term.
What do you believe are some of the biggest challenges facing students today in the district? How would you try to solve those issues?
Cowger: Stress and mental health continues to be a problem for kids. Focusing on improving that for kids.
Hays: Keeping up with the ever-changing world. This can be done by making sure our curriculum addresses the needs of all our students. To continue to make sure we have the necessary procedures in place for our students to stay in school during times of pandemic. I am proud we (school board and administration) implemented procedures this year that allowed our students to remain in school during COVID-19.
Mickey: We are living in different times these days with what has happened over the past few years. I believe one of the biggest challenges for kids to overcome is resistance from adults around them. It is much more difficult to get parents involved in middle school/high school when students do not start getting involved at a younger age. This is even more of a challenge over the last couple of years with COVID-19. If kids want to get involved with an activity at a young age, their parents are more likely to accommodate their kids with this new challenge. It is easier to maintain this involvement in activities rather than starting at a later point in a child’s life.
Editor’s note: Question 4 is coming Friday, with the final question running Saturday.
