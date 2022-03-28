Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the three candidates for Carl Junction Board of Education. Incumbents Larry Cowger and Robert Hays and challenger Jason Mickey seek two seats with a three-year term.
What motivated you to run for Carl Junction School Board?
Cowger: I have been on the school board for 21 years. I would like to continue to serve the students, teachers and citizens of CJ.
Hays: My motivation is first and foremost our students. I have lived in Carl Junction for 45 years and want to make sure we continue to provide the best education with the best teachers and administration. Having served on the Board of Education for three years, our district has excelled in each of these areas, and I would like to see this continue. I have been involved in virtually all sporting activities, volunteering to livestream basketball, baseball, softball and football.
Mickey: This is always something that I have wanted to do since having children. My dad was on the school board for over 20+ years where I grew up. When I was young, I saw how involved he was with the school system and was really proud of the things he brought to the district. I continued to watch what he did as my younger brother came through the system and knew that someday I wanted to contribute to my district for my children.
Editor’s note: Question 2 is coming Wednesday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
