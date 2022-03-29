Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the three candidates for Carl Junction Board of Education. Incumbents Larry Cowger and Robert Hays and challenger Jason Mickey seek two seats with a three-year term.
If elected, what are your priorities for the Carl Junction School District?
Cowger: What’s best for kids. Financial responsibility. Safety for kids. Continuing to hire the best teachers and staff.
Hays: To make sure the district is fiscally responsible and continues to provide the students of our district with the best teachers, administration and facilities to facilitate educational excellence and opportunities.
Mickey: My No. 1 priority is to get kids involved in some sort of activity within the school at a young age. It is a proven fact that if children get involved in one extracurricular activity, their GPA goes up almost 3/4 of a point, and if they are involved in two or more, it goes up even higher from there. Getting kids involved can change their future forever. This is so important in today’s age. We need more youth to get involved with activities from sports to FFA, FBLA, drama, show choir, etc. Any activity will give the children guidance to feel the need to excel. These are our future leaders, and they need to learn from these interactions.
Editor's note: Question 3 is coming Thursday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
