Q: What prompted the launch of the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce’s Second Tuesday on Main event in 2019?
A: We launched Second Tuesday on Main Street because we wanted another fun event for the community — just another way to celebrate our little town and bring everyone together for a family fun night.
Q: Why was it significant for the chamber to revive Second Tuesday on Main amid the pandemic?
A: It was missed so much last year that we knew we had to bring it back. It’s great because we can safely social distance with it taking place outside, so it was an easy decision for us. We’re excited for an awesome free event perfect for every age.
Q: When are this year’s dates for Second Tuesday on Main?
A: The event will take place May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Oct. 12. It will be held on Main Street in Carl Junction from 5 to 8 p.m.
Q: What types of vendors and food trucks have registered for Tuesday's event?
A: We have so many businesses, organizations and vendors that will be there. We also have several food trucks from Churros Colima, Flounders, Driveway Diner and more. There will even be shaved ice and popcorn.
Q: What can people expect to see at this year’s Second Tuesday on Main? Is there anything new?
A: We are excited to have themes this year with a monthly sponsor. May kicks off with “Spring into Fun,” sponsored by Kraft Insurance Services.
June is “Game Night,” sponsored by Stone’s Corner Pharmacy. July is “Fun Under the Sun,” sponsored by Penmac of Joplin. August is “Makin’ A Splash,” sponsored by MC Swim Coaching. October is “Autumn Fest 2021,” sponsored by Penmac of Joplin.
Expect a fun, family-friendly night. Everyone in Carl Junction and the surrounding area is invited. Come join us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.