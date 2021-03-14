Q: What is the purpose of the Joplin Humane Society’s annual spring vaccine clinic?
A: Our vaccine clinics serve several purposes. The first and most important reason is getting community pets vaccinated against avoidable diseases. That would include rabies, distemper and parvo (puppy disease). We also offer an opportunity to get your pet a microchip for $20. That way, if they do get lost, any veterinarian, animal control officer or the shelter can contact you ASAP. At our clinics, we also offer heartworm tests, flea treatment, deworming and FeLV/FIV testing for cats.
We have also made a commitment to the community that their pets will be able to stay up to date on their vaccines. We currently hold public vaccine clinics every quarter in the hopes all those that have come the year before will bring their pets back for their annual vaccines. We also hope to reach pet owners that didn’t realize we provide this service at a reasonable cost.
Q: When is the next clinic scheduled?
A: The next clinic will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Joplin Humane Society, 140 E. Emperor Lane. Services will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash or credit card only. No appointment necessary.
Q: What should pet owners bring with them to the clinic?
A: Puppies and kittens must be at least 8 weeks of age to receive vaccines. All dogs must have a collar and be on a leash — no retractable leashes, please — and under the control of their owner. Small dogs may be in carriers, but must still have a leash for their safety. Cats must be brought in a carrier. Owners are responsible for their pet's behavior and actions.
Q: How successful have the clinics been in the past?
A: Our clinics have been successful from the very first one. There is a real need for low-cost vaccines and pet services in our community. The shelter sees so many lost and unwanted dogs and cats entering our building without any immunity to very avoidable diseases. We are certain providing these low-cost services is making a difference in this problem as well. On average, we provide services to around 250 pets during these clinics.
Q: In addition to regular vaccinations, why is important to spay and neuter your pets?
A: By spaying or neutering your pet, you’ll play a huge role in helping us control the pet homelessness crisis. There are also medical and behavioral benefits to spaying (female pets) and neutering (male pets) your animals. There are too many to list here, but there are several websites where you can see all the additional benefits of pets being sterilized.
We are waiting for the day that no more unwanted, homeless and abused animals need our help. However, until that day arrives, we are committed to doing everything in our power to protect and take care of them.
