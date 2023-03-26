In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Crista Cunningham, of the Pittsburg Arts Council.
1. Why did the Pittsburg ArtWalk Association recently choose to rebrand and change its name to the Pittsburg Arts Council?
We wanted to make this change because we have a group of motivated people who have great ideas and want to do so much for Pittsburg. Our main focus as the ArtWalk Association was to plan and coordinate the ArtWalk throughout a three-block section of downtown Pittsburg. As an organization, we’re limited to what we should be doing.
We have expanded our reach because there’s been a need to host additional art-related events in Pittsburg. We’ve hosted a few paint-and-sips and the inaugural holiday art market. Those events were really well received and the community has been asking us to do more. In order for us to do that, it made sense for us as an organization to rebrand as the Pittsburg Arts Council. This gives us the permission we need to expand our reach to launch additional events, rather than just the ArtWalk. Now, we can touch all of Pittsburg.
It also gives us a chance to be charitable. For our first donation as the Pittsburg Arts Council, we sponsored four art kits at the ArtForms Gallery as part of a fundraiser for building renovations.
2. Who makes up the Pittsburg Arts Council?
We have four officers — I am the president, Antjea Wolff is the vice president, Jennifer Delee is the secretary and Rebecca Hopper is the treasurer. We have several other board members as well.
The majority of the people in our group are artists or art enthusiasts. We’re able to focus on what’s needed around the area, what we’ve seen in other cities that’s really popular, and it’s another way to grow arts culture in Pittsburg. It’s really helpful that we have all of these creative minds who meet once a month to brainstorm these really great ideas and then follow through to make them happen.
3. How has the Pittsburg ArtWalk grown over the years?
The Pittsburg ArtWalk event originally began in 2006 and was run by a group of individuals who wanted to highlight the work of artists in the Pittsburg area. In 2019, the committee became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization titled the Pittsburg ArtWalk Association.
Our founding board members are Lastacia Ross, Heather Horton and Roger Horton. They started it as a way to highlight and showcase some of these artists in town. It allowed artists to show their work inside the windows of local businesses. People would see the art, and there was live music with bands. It would encourage people to shop local and explore downtown.
Fast forward 17 years later, it has turned into a festival where we have to barricade three blocks of Broadway. We have food trucks, musicians and performers, around 60 artists and vendors. We want to give everyone a chance to come out and advertise themselves because they might not be able to do so otherwise.
4. What other events does the Pittsburg Arts Council have planned for this year?
We want to continue doing Drinks & Draws because that was really popular. One of the things that we’re focusing on this spring is an artist garage sale. There’s a lot of people who have unused art supplies in their closets or storage that they want to get rid of. It’s a chance to sell those supplies to artists who may be struggling to find affordable supplies and network with a collective group. We’re hoping to tie it in with the Pittsburg citywide garage sale.
5. When is the next Pittsburg ArtWalk?
The Pittsburg ArtWalk will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21, between Fourth and Seventh streets on Broadway Street.
For more information about the Pittsburg Arts Council, contact pittsburgartscouncil@gmail.com or 620-719-7077.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.