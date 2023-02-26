In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with David Holden with the city of Joplin.
1. When is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri, and what is the preparedness topic for each day?
This year’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week is scheduled for March 6-10. The preparedness topics for each day are the following:
• Monday: receiving weather information (television/radio, weather radios, cellphones).
• Tuesday: tornadoes (statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m.).
• Wednesday: lightning.
• Thursday: wind and hail.
• Friday: flooding.
2. Why should the public participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week?
Spring brings many different threats to the Joplin area. Tornadoes, high winds, hail, lightning and flooding are all possible. Having a plan in place before any emergency, such as a tornado or severe weather, is key, and we hope that residents will take this time to create or update their family plan.
3. What should you do during a tornado? What should you not do during a tornado?
First, continue to listen to local news or have a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings. These should all tell you when severe weather is approaching. If a tornado warning occurs, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows.
If you are outside, seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately. If you are in a vehicle, the best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a shelter, abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
Things you should not do: not taking a tornado seriously. Never go outside during a tornado warning, and never try to outrun a tornado while in a car.
4. What items do you recommend be included in a severe weather emergency kit? What should be included in a tornado emergency plan?
A basic emergency kit should include water (1 gallon per person), food for several days (nonperishable), a flashlight with extra batteries and a whistle (to signal for help).
An emergency plan should identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado. Identify a second way to exit from each room or area. Make sure to have an emergency kit.
5. How much advance warning can forecasters give us before a tornado strikes?
The average advance warning for a tornado is 13 minutes. However, a tornado can form in just seconds and give forecasters little time to issue a warning. This is why a warning should always be taken seriously and quick action should be taken.
