In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Eric Osen, a volunteer with the University of Missouri Extension’s master gardener program.
1. What is the Joplin Empire Market’s Zombie Scarecrow Workshop?
The Scarecrow Zombie Workshop is a fun way to introduce people to the Empire Market Community Garden. It is open to everyone and people will get a quick tour of the garden when they arrive. There will be opportunities for stealth education as we have numerous pollinators and beneficial insects to see in the garden at this time.
2. When is the event being held this month?
I will be in the garden every weeknight 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. through Oct. 30. Judging will be conducted at the Empire night market on Oct. 30.
The market will provide materials (wire, PVC, straw) to frame and stuff the scarecrow. Participants will provide clothes, makeup and any other materials needed. Some examples of what people have used include jeans, shirts, dresses, wigs, pantyhose, masks and gloves.
3. Why make zombie scarecrows? Do they actually work?
The zombies are a fun addition to the fall garden. They add end of season color and diversity to the landscape. Numerous people, myself included, have been startled by the zombies, so I am sure they work. A neighbor reported that her dog growled and alerted on the zombies while on a walk.
4. Where will all of the zombie scarecrows go once they’re completed?
The zombies will be placed throughout the garden and along the fence line. They will be left in place through Halloween. Participants can retrieve their materials on Nov. 1 or by appointment. Any remaining zombies will be released upon the denizens of Joplin (or disposed of properly).
5. How much is it to participate in the Zombie Scarecrow Workshop?
The event is free and open to everyone. Zombies will be judged for originality and creativity. Prizes will include a copy of the book “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse,” written by Max Brooks.
