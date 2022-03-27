In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Ethan Forhetz, with Convoy of Hope.
1. What is Convoy of Hope and where is it headquartered?
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator since 2002. Convoy feeds more than 465,000 children every school day around the world and has served more than 193 million people since it was founded in 1994. It is strategically located in Springfield.
2. How did Convoy of Hope respond to the May 2011 tornado that struck Joplin?
The Joplin tornado was a major disaster that required a major response. Convoy of Hope moved in quickly, as soon as word traveled to Springfield about the massive scope of the devastation and loss. Convoy worked with churches and the city itself to provide 73 tractor-trailer loads of food, water and other relief supplies. That was the initial response.
Convoy's long-term response included working in Joplin for the rest of 2011, cleaning up debris and actually helping homeowners dig up their old foundations. Then, beginning in 2012, Convoy began working on home repairs for survivors and worked to rebuild 13 houses for people whose homes were destroyed. Convoy stayed active in Joplin until the middle of 2014.
3. What tornado-stricken states has Convoy of Hope recently responded to?
Just since December of 2021, Convoy of Hope has responded to tornadoes in Kentucky and Tennessee — where we are still working on long-term recovery — as well as Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where Convoy is presently responding to tornado outbreaks.
For perspective, Convoy of Hope responded to 64 disasters in the U.S. and around the world in 2021 — more than one per week.
4. In what ways has Convoy of Hope been offering relief to citizens of Ukraine?
Convoy of Hope has been working in Ukraine and in Eastern Europe since 2014, so we had existing relationships when the war started. That allowed Convoy to very quickly begin working with partners in Ukraine and seven surrounding countries, offering relief supplies to refugees and Ukrainians still in their homeland.
Since the start of the war, we have sent numerous teams to the region, specifically Poland, where we secured a warehouse to serve as a distribution hub for the essentials we are shipping there. We are helping Ukrainians inside and outside the country with food, water, shelter, baby supplies, hygiene kits, medical supplies, sleeping mats and bags, and more — even a shower trailer.
5. How can people donate or get involved with Convoy of Hope?
You can get updates about our numerous responses and programs and donate at convoyofhope.org.
