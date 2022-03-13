In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Lauren Slamb, of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland.
1. When was the first Girl Scout troop founded in the United States?
Founder Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia.
2. Since its inception 110 years ago, how many girls have become Girl Scouts?
From 18 girls in Savannah back in 1912 to over 2.5 million girls and adults who believe in the power of every girl to make a difference. More than 1 in 3 women in the United States were Girl Scouts at some point in their lives. There are currently over 50 million Girl Scout alums.
3. What role has the Girl Scouts played in inspiring young women throughout history?
Through the Girl Scout program, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges — whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.
Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. It takes a leader who has learned to use their voice for the right reasons to change the world today for a better tomorrow.
In Girl Scouts, we focus on four main pillars to help enable Girl Scouts to grow and thrive in their communities:
• STEM: Computer science, engineering, robotics, outdoor STEM and more.
• Life skills: Civic engagement, healthy living, global citizenship and communication skills.
• Outdoors: Adventure and skill building, including through camping experiences for all age levels, from the backyard to the backcountry.
• Entrepreneurship: The Girl Scout cookie program, the largest girl-led business in the world, teaches goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.
4. Who are some influential women today who are Girl Scout alums?
Thousands of influential women have fueled the female leadership pipeline with us from Queen Elizabeth II to Taylor Swift. Fifty percent of female business leaders, 80% of tech leaders, 76% of female senators and 100% of female U.S. secretaries of state are Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts unleashes the go-getter in every girl and encourages her to reach her dreams. No one can tell her she can’t because she knows she can.
5. How is the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland celebrating the 110th birthday of the Girl Scouts?
For 110 years, Girl Scouts have found a way to dream big and do good. From reaching the outer limits of space to stocking their local food pantry, there is no challenge too big or need too small for a Girl Scout to tackle.
Since day one, girls have found a way to create a better future for themselves, their communities and the world. Let’s celebrate the problem solvers, go-getters, dreamers and doers who are creating a better future for us all. Just wait and see what they do next.
We celebrated our 110th birthday on Saturday. Throw a birthday party wherever you choose to celebrate the past, present and future of Girl Scouts in the community.
