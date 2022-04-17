In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Grace Clouse, of Joplin NALA Read.
1. In what ways has Joplin NALA Read improved literacy rates in Southwest Missouri over its 40-year history?
Every year, Joplin NALA Read serves anywhere from 75 to 150 students. Each of these adult learners have their own literacy goals. Some want to get a job or a better job, some want to improve their English language skills, and some want to become more involved in their child's education or get their driver's license.
Volunteer tutors work with students to reach their personal goals, and we check their progress along the way. As we work with students, we use standardized testing and milestone reporting to gauge progress. We have watched students improve their English skills, improve their employment situations, attend college or enter job training programs, pass their citizenship test, and more.
2. How is NALA celebrating National Volunteer Week, which runs April 17-23?
We are celebrating National Volunteer Week by saying "thank you" to our incredible tutors and volunteers with a luncheon on Friday, April 29. Our volunteers are the reason Joplin NALA Read exists, and our students would not have the opportunity to improve their lives without the volunteers who give their time to NALA and our students. We will have music, food and a small giveaway for our supporters and volunteers who are the heart and soul of Joplin NALA Read.
3. What role do volunteers play at NALA?
Not only do our volunteers put in the work to meet with adult learners each week, but they also play a vital role in their students' confidence and future. Something we hear often from new students is, "I'm stupid," which is never true. A tutor is not only the bridge between a student and improved literacy skills, but oftentimes they are also a source in aiding a student's confidence.
Our volunteers work with students either in a classroom or in a one-on-one setting. We test new students to assess their reading level, find the best curriculum for them and match them with a volunteer tutor to work with them at their level. Our volunteer tutors typically meet with their student(s) for one hour, once or twice a week.
4. Why is it important for NALA to host a volunteer appreciation day?
Without our volunteers, we would not have the capacity to offer any of the services we are able to provide here at Joplin NALA Read, and we definitely wouldn't be able to offer them at no charge to the student. Our volunteers are a vital part of NALA's programming but also make literacy services accessible to everyone in the community.
5. Who can become a volunteer with Joplin NALA Read?
Anyone over the age of 18 who can pass a criminal background check and has a passion for literacy and helping others can be a volunteer. We offer tutor training workshops twice a year and would love to meet you. If you want information on how to get involved or what steps you can take to start tutoring, you can call the office at 417-782-2646, or reach out to us from our website: www.joplinnala.org.
