Q: How does Give Carthage Day help bring awareness to area nonprofits and the Carthage Community Foundation?
A: Part of the mission of Carthage Community Foundation is to encourage community collaboration and provide support for agency partners serving Carthage, and Give Carthage Day is a way to do just that. This event is a one-day online giving campaign to raise awareness and funding for nonprofits serving our community. The participating nonprofits will raise online donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at givecarthage.org.
These past 12 months have been challenging for nonprofits, with modified operations and canceled events that have impacted their operational finances. With an online donation of just $5 or more to help their efforts, donors also give them chances to earn additional matches and prize drawings throughout the day.
Carthage Community Foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which created Give Ozarks Day to support agency partners and to reach new donors through online crowdfunding giving. The first three Give Carthage Days were held in conjunction with regionwide Give Ozarks Days. In 2019 and 2020, CCF hosted solo Give Carthage Days to continue to bring awareness and funding to our Carthage partners. This year, Give Carthage Day is again part of a regionwide Give Ozarks Day aimed at helping southern Missouri “rally for recovery” from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: How much money would you like to see raised for the seven participating nonprofits?
A: Thanks to a grant from the Marsh Family Foundation, our participating Carthage agencies can earn a $750 match if they raise at least $750 online on Give Carthage Day. I certainly want them each to earn that match. Additionally, for every unique donor that gives to an agency each hour during Give Carthage Day and Give Ozarks Day, that agency will have a chance to win a $5,000 “Luck of the Draw” prize.
Donors can share their support for their favorite agencies on social media to encourage others to donate, increasing the agency’s chances of winning. It's secure, easy and tax-deductible to give at givecarthage.org on Wednesday; donors don't even have to leave the house or office to support their favorite agencies. I will be so excited if one of our Carthage partners wins one of the $5,000 prizes.
Q: When was your record year for the most donations during Give Carthage Day?
A: Our biggest Give Carthage Day was May 2019 — $71,502 raised in one day to support 14 participating nonprofit agencies. However, I am most proud of 2020. We had to shift our day of giving due to pandemic challenges and we really didn’t know what to expect; we just knew our nonprofit partners really needed the help. That Give Carthage Day raised $70,471 to support the 13 participating agencies. We were so thankful to generous community members who really rallied that day, and we are hoping they rally again on Wednesday to help these nonprofits over the final COVID-19 hump.
Q: In what ways have previous donations from the event affected nonprofits in the community?
A: With each Give Carthage Day, the participating nonprofits choose the projects for which they need to raise funds. The projects are wide-ranging — books for babies to increase literacy rates, youth programming and meals, community concerts in the park and more. This year, some of the nonprofits are raising funds for specific projects; others are raising general operating funds. CCF is pleased to again provide our nonprofit agency partners with this platform to raise critical funds for the important work they do in our community.
Q: Where can people go to research the projects that need funding?
A: On Wednesday, go to givecarthage.org starting at 7 a.m. to read more about the participating organizations and their projects/needs, and then please make a donation (or two) to support your favorites and help them have a chance at those prize drawings. To learn more about the organizations before Wednesday (or any time), visit them on Facebook. Participating nonprofits include artCentral, Carthage Area United Way, Carthage Council on the Arts, Carthage Family Literacy Council, Carthage Historic Preservation, Fair Acres Family YMCA and Vision Carthage.
For more information about the work of Carthage Community Foundation, visit cfozarks.org/carthage.
