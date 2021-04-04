Q: What is Paris Week at Joplin Empire Market, and how did it first get started?
A: Paris Week is our whimsical celebration of the style, food and music of Paris, France, all filtered through the lens of the Empire Market. We started Paris Week in February of 2019 as a fun way to integrate a Heartland Opera performance of "La Bohème."
Last year, Paris Week was the last event we were able to host prior to COVID, and we didn't want to miss it in 2021 but decided to push it back a bit for safety reasons. So now, it's Paris in the springtime!
What started out as a tie-in for an opera performance really seemed to resonate with a lot of people. It's nice to be able to get away while staying in your own hometown. We would love to feature other cities and cultures in the future as well.
Q: When will Paris Week take place?
A: Paris Week will be on Saturday during the regular market hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We have about 30 vendors who will be there, including several that only sell a few times a quarter.
Q: What does the Joplin Empire Market hope to accomplish with the event?
A: It's mostly a way to switch things up and have fun with our vendors and customers. People dress up, vendors make or feature items they don't normally have, and we'll have fun decorations and Paris-themed trivia. The event always brings in new people to the market, and then they have the opportunity to see what they are missing out on during all the other weeks.
Q: What types of items will be featured during Paris Week?
A: We'll have fresh macarons, made-to-order crêpes, croissants, baguettes, wine, special charcuterie boards and a variety of Paris-themed artisan goods. Last year, I got an Eiffel Tower watercolor and one cut out of wood. Several of our vendors are still finalizing their plans, so be sure to check our social media for the latest updates.
Q: How has the Empire Market been operating during COVID-19?
A: One year ago this week, we switched to online ordering and drive-thru curbside pickup. It was very successful, particularly through the grocery shortages of the past spring. Midsummer, we added in some of our produce vendors setting up in the lot.
At the beginning of August, we reopened our market halls, but kept curbside in place, and we still are continuing with it. A solid core of our customers really appreciate it, and we are able to add in other vendors who might not be able to be at the market on Saturdays. The link to order online is on our Facebook and our website, www.localline.ca/joplin-empire-market.
We are also gradually ramping up our events, and hope to be doing night markets again by late summer.
