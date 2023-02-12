In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Ivy Hagedorn, of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
1. What can we expect to see at the 2023 Joplin Arts Fest on Sept. 15-16 at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex?
This is the ninth annual Joplin Arts Fest, and we couldn’t be more excited! This year, we are moving the festival to the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, the brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in the heart of downtown.
This year’s show will largely be held outside on the Leggett & Platt Green, with some booths and activities inside the Beshore Performance Hall. Here, visitors can expect a wide array of fine art exhibitors (with an equally wide array of pricing); a stellar lineup of live musical and dance performances as curated by Connect2Culture; fun art activities for children, designed by Spiva Center for the Arts; collaborative art exhibits; and food and drink options to create the most inviting atmosphere possible.
2. What type of artists are you seeking for this year’s festival?
Joplin Arts Fest is open to artists in all fine art mediums — printmaking, ceramics, oil painting, mixed media collage, Native beaded jewelry, etc. We embrace it all.
It’s important to us to showcase a range of techniques and styles. Emerging artists are as welcome to apply as the veterans of the arts scene.
We are thrilled to once again be offering two scholarships.
This year, we have expanded our Collegiate Arts Scholarship to include any college or university student attending an institution of higher learning within 45 miles of Joplin. This scholarship covers application fees, booth fees, and gives $300 to purchase a tent, business cards, prints or whatever else a new artist may need to succeed at our festival.
Our Black, Indigenous and Person of Color Scholarship is open to anyone who identifies as such and will waive application and booth fees and provide $500 to help cover supply, travel or other costs associated with participating in a fine arts show.
3. How many artists do you hope to have this year? How many have you featured in years past?
We have space for around 60 artists this year, but with room to grow the festival in the future. While we loved having the event at the Empire Market the previous two years, it did limit the number of artists to around 35, so we are happy to be able to expand!
4. Why should artists apply to be featured in this event? What opportunities can this bring for artists?
While participating in art festivals is not mandatory for continued success in the art world, it can be the most efficient way to showcase your work for a large audience. Not only can this generate revenue (allowing for more art creation), but it also provides nearly instant feedback, from art patrons and judges alike.
Artists often work in solitude, so a weekend of exhibiting helps forge bonds with other like-minded souls and the people who appreciate what they do.
5. When is the deadline for artists to apply? How do you apply?
Applications are now open and will close at midnight on June 16.
Prospective artists apply through Zapplication at this link: https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=11191.
The link to apply is also available on the Joplin Arts Fest Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as https://www.downtownjoplin.com/event/joplin-arts-fest/.
You can also reach us directly at joplinartsfest@downtownjoplin.com.
