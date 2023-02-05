In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with James Heaney, with George Washington Carver National Monument.
1. What is George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond?
Carver was born enslaved on the Moses Carver farm in Diamond Grove sometime around 1864-1865.
Early on he and his mother were “ku klucked” or kidnapped by raiders, and although George was later found, sadly, his mother was not. The orphaned child was raised by the white Carver family, and that farm was where he spent the first ten or so years of his life.
In Carver’s final years a grassroots effort began to establish that birthplace as a national monument. Congress passed that legislation, it was signed by President Roosevelt and the park was established on July 14, 1943, only a few months after Carver died. It is the first national park dedicated to an African American.
2. How did Carver become educated?
Carver may have been tutored as a child, but his first formal education began at a black school in Neosho around 1876-1877. This is the building that the Carver Birthplace Association owns today. He continued his education while living and working in different towns in Kansas, and eventually attended Simpson College in Iowa, and later Iowa Agricultual College (which is Iowa State University today). So it was a long and arduous journey to secure an education. Carver, of course, would become legendary as an educator himself; he taught generations of students at Tuskegee Institute for 47 years.
3. In what ways did Carver make history? What were some of his major accomplishments?
Carver’s work in sustainable agriculture was groundbreaking. He promoted crop rotation, and the planting of alternative crops, obviously the peanut and its more than 300 uses being the most famous example. He was legendary as a teacher, and mentor, and this extended beyond the classroom to the rural black community where he also worked to educate poor farmers. Carver’s faith was a defining part of his character; it motivated him, and inspired others. Carver also had a personality that captivated the public’s imagination — intelligent, interesting and witty. He was also an advocate for racial reconciliation and spoke to young audiences, black and white, on that topic. Despite a tragic childhood, and the stabs of bigotry and prejudice, he succeeded to become one of his generation’s enduring symbols of African American achievement.
I think Carver passed on positive messages to later generations about conserving resources, thinking creatively and respecting others. He reminds us to have faith even in the worst, or most cynical of times. I think we should always honor Carver and other reformers who dedicated their lives to alleviating poverty and helping others.
4. What are a few facts that people may not know about Carver?
Carver was the first black student to graduate from Iowa Agricultural College in 1894, earning a Master of Agriculture degree. He became the first black faculty member as well.
Carver was recognized with the Spingarn medal awarded by the NAACP in 1923 for his lifetime achievements.
I think Carver’s work as an artist is well known, but he was also a pianist. The gospel classic “Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone” was a favorite of his. He also dabbled in writing poetry as a college student, including a satire called “The Legend of the Gourd.”
Carver once narrowly escaped harm when he was traveling with a white woman, the famous photographer Frances Johnston. At a train station in Ramer, Alabama a mob of angry white men gathered, and shots were fired. Thankfully no one was killed! Carver described it as the most frightful experience of his life.
5. What does Carver National Monument have planned to celebrate Black History Month in February?
We offer black history programs year-round, but the most significant event is our annual George Washington Carver Art and Essay contest for third and fourth graders. Every year there is a different theme and this year’s is Curiosity, which is derived from George Washington Carver’s own words: “From a child, I had an inordinate desire for knowledge, especially music, painting, flowers, and the sciences...” It is a wonderful way of connecting the next generation to Carver, and teachers and students can learn all about it by going to the park’s website and social media or give us a call at 417-325-4151!
