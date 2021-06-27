Q: What is the Woman’s Club of Joplin and the group’s overall mission in the community?
A: The Woman’s Club of Joplin is the longest running women’s organization in the city. It has been here for 92 years. It was formed in 1929 for a chance for women to meet, make friends, have fun and socialize. We have one club day per month where we present a program and have lunch. We also have three game days per month where we play party bridge, dominoes, hand and foot, as well as a variety of other games.
Q: When is the club’s next fundraiser?
A: Our 15th annual bingo fundraiser, the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, will be held on our next club day at noon on Friday, July 2, at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, 2019 S. Country Club Drive.
Lunch will be served at noon, followed by the bingo fundraiser. The cost for a barbecue lunch is $13, bingo cards are $5 and then $1 for each additional card. Anyone is welcome to attend, even non-club members. We encourage anyone who would like to come support the Y to attend this event. It’s always fun.
We do take reservations, so they know how many to plan on. Reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. To reserve your spot, call Lynn at 417-540-7519.
Q: How will the money raised from the bingo fundraiser help benefit children at the Joplin Family YMCA?
A: Money raised from the event will provide youth scholarships for children and youth in the Joplin area. Scholarships could help pay the cost of a YMCA membership or act as financial aid for youth to attend a summer program or a sporting event that’s sponsored by the Joplin Family YMCA.
We’ve been teaming up with the Joplin Y for 15 years and in the past, we’ve raised anywhere from $300 to $500, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it will help multiple children.
Q: Why is this fundraiser an important initiative for the Woman’s Club of Joplin?
A: We want to give back to the children of the area, and we also think it helps the parents and the family as a whole to get the children involved in healthy activities and exercise. It could even help provide them with lifetime wellness and lifetime sports like swimming.
A lot of the children’s parents and grandparents grew up going to the Y in Joplin. I went as a kid, and I went through all of the swimming programs that they offered and spent some days there doing craft programs, table games and met many lifelong friends.
Q: Where can people go to learn more about the Woman’s Club of Joplin and any upcoming events?
A: We can be found on Facebook and our email address is twcjoplin@gmail.com.
We like to bring a wide range of programs to the Woman’s Club of Joplin. Anyone is eligible to join. Our club membership is $30 per year. We have informational speakers from the city, educational institutions, as well as different decorating ideas and a lot of things that help round out a person. Plus, when you come to the Woman’s Club, you’re automatically plugged into a network of 85 women.
