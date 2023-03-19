In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Jessie Ballard, with the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
1. What are some common signs of spring in Missouri? Do signs in Southwest Missouri differ from other parts of the state?
Some of the most famous signs of spring are birds calling like robins, flowers blooming, frogs calling like spring peepers, and warmer weather. I look for Missouri’s ephemeral flowers (early spring flowers) to know this season has arrived, including spring beauties, trout lilies and bluets. Southwest Missouri tends to see spring a little earlier than other parts of the state due to our warmer temperatures.
2. How is the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center celebrating the arrival of spring?
We are celebrating spring by encouraging people to get outdoors during this delightful time of year. Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will be hosting a variety of programs for people of all ages to celebrate spring with us.
3. What events will the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center host during spring break this week?
We have such a variety of programs for children and adults alike during spring break.
For children, look for the following programs:
• Spring bingo at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Fun Fishy Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
• Raptors and falconry at 1 p.m. Saturday (for children and adults).
For older children and adults, look out for the following programs:
• Outdoor cooking, part 3: cast iron and Dutch oven tips and tools (online) at noon Tuesday.
• Nature journaling at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
4. What’s the best way to sign up for the events?
There will be both in-person and virtual programs offered this year. The best way to sign up and learn about all programs is to visit our website at https://mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents. If you have questions about an event, contact the center at 417-629-3434.
5. Why is spring one of the best seasons to explore nature and the outdoors?
There are many reasons to explore nature during spring. A couple of my favorite reasons are comfortable temperatures and seeing new growth. When you walk on a spring day with a slight chill in the air but the sun is shining on your back through the leaves barely peeking out of their buds, you can’t beat that feeling. For others, the lack of a large number of mosquitoes or ticks can be enticing as well.
