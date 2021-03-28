Q: What is the history of Peace Church Cemetery?
A: The history of Peace Church Cemetery began in the 1840s. The church was actually formed in about 1840, and they didn't actually build a building until 1850. The whole area got started in the 1830s, whenever miners were bringing salt up from Medford, Oklahoma, and coming through that area on their way to St. Louis.
The first burial at Peace Church was a Black boy who was working for the miners. They were on their way back to Medford, and he died on the way. They were looking for a place to bury him, and when they got to the area, they found a place to bury him. Nobody knows where he's buried. The first actual recorded burial is in 1846 by the name of Sarah Ann McKee Tingle. She was the wife of William Tingle, who discovered lead on Turkey Creek in 1849.
Peace Church is the second-oldest cemetery in Jasper County. Of course, the church kind of went by the wayside as Joplin came into being and people started moving away from the outlying areas into the city area. The church, of course, disappeared, but the cemetery didn't.
Q: What is the Peace Church Cemetery Association?
A: The association was formed in about 1956 at the 100-year mark of the cemetery. We went to the state and rejuvenated that association, so we are officially re-registered with the state. We're a volunteer group.
Q: When is the next spring work day at Peace Church Cemetery?
A: The work day is going to be from 8 a.m. to noon April 10. We generally do a half-day and ask for volunteers to come out and help us get the cemetery ready for its upcoming mowing and maintenance season. Bring shovels, garden rakes, a post hole digger if anybody has one, or if anybody has a wheelbarrow or a pick, those kinds of things. Make sure you've got good shoes on and probably a pair of jeans; there's not a lot of weeds or brush now, but dress appropriately.
Q: What types of work need to be done?
A: We have things we need to do before grass starts to grow. One of those things is picking up limbs. We generally do that twice a year, and start in the spring because limbs have come down from ice and snow. We'll be picking up some rocks in some areas so that they could be mowed at a later point. We'll be leveling up some gravestones, and we've got some dirt that we're going to be trying to work in some areas that are really unlevel.
Q: How has COVID-19 impacted the association’s work over the past year?
A: It really didn't. The last work day we had was in the fall, and everybody had different jobs in the cemetery, so they weren't really around anybody. It didn't really affect us that much because of the open space. (Social distancing) is built into it because nobody is around other groups.
We do need more volunteers to work during the summer months. What we ask of volunteers is to donate an hour every two weeks beginning April 17. We need about five to six more people to volunteer, so if we could get that many more, it would be great. If we can get more people there, the ones that are doing it currently don't have to struggle so much.
