Q: What is the Route 66 Mother Road Bicycle Tour?
A: The Route 66 Mother Road Bicycle Tour is one of two annual rides we have held for over 15 years, the other being the Carthage Maple Leaf Ride in October. For our June 5 event, participants can choose from five rides ranging from 15 to 100 miles along parts of historic Route 66. The 45-mile route takes riders through Missouri and Kansas.
Participants in the 66- and 100-mile rides go through Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. The main purpose is to get bicycle enthusiasts together to enjoy a safe, scenic ride according to their abilities. The proceeds from the rides also help cover Joplin Trails Coalition's operating expenses.
For complete information, see https://joplin-trails-coalition.webnode.com/route-66-tour.
Q: Why is this a significant event for the Joplin Trails Coalition, especially with last year's cancellation?
A: First of all, we're delighted that our members and supporters have the opportunity to enjoy one of the main activities that brings us together. Our most prominent efforts have been building and improving recreational trails, but Joplin Trails Coalition was also founded to promote safe bicycling on local streets and roads. Unfortunately, because of health concerns, we could not hold safe rides last June and October. It will be a real pleasure for us to see supporters from near and far and for local riders to renew acquaintances. The proceeds from the ride will also help us maintain and improve the Frisco Greenway and Ruby Jack Trails. In fact, riders with suitable bikes will have the option of using parts of the Ruby Jack Trail for the 30-, 45-, 66- and 100-mile routes.
Q: When is the next registration deadline?
A: May 18 is the registration deadline for riders to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Also, after that date, registration fees increase $5. But registration will be open on the afternoon of Friday, June 4, at Bicycle Specialists in Webb City and on June 5 from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at the parking lot of Leggett & Platt, the starting point for all rides.
Q: How many bikers have signed up this year?
A: Ride registrations so far include participants from the immediate area, from points farther away in Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma as well as some from as far away as Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee and California.
Q: What types of COVID-19 safety precautions do you have in place?
A: As an outdoor event, the ride itself should be quite safe. Even though COVID-19 risks are now significantly lower, we ask everyone to wear masks when they are registering and picking up ride packets. Also, this year, we will not have our usual post-ride cookout. Instead, we'll have only packaged foods at rest stops and the finish line.
