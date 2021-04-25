Q: What is National Arbor Day, which is celebrated nationwide on Friday?
A: Missouri Arbor Day is the first Friday in April. Communities celebrate Arbor Day when they desire. I have appointments this year throughout April and into the fall.
The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center does not have an Arbor Day event planned. The city of Joplin is planning an Earth Day/Arbor Day event in the fall along Shoal Creek in Wildcat Park. Contact parks and recreation for details.
Q: When is the best time of year to plant trees?
A: Trees do best when planted in cooler temperatures. Late fall through early spring are best. There are some technologies that allow planting in warmer temperatures but are not common here.
For planting info, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/How-Plant-Tree.pdf.
Q: How do you care for a tree once it’s planted?
A: Mulch and water are critical to the long-term health of a tree. Mulch, when done correctly, cools the soil, helps hold water in the soil, suppresses grass and weed competition, and should eliminate the need to mow or string trim right up to the tree. When done incorrectly and piled onto the trunk, it can cause disease issues on the tree bark.
For mulch info, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/mulch.pdf.
Watering is also important for new trees (3 years or younger). Trees need 10 to 20 gallons of water per inch caliper. Caliper is the diameter of the trunk 6 inches above the root flare. This amount of water should be provided once a week every week during the growing season unless 1 inch or more of rain occurs. If a tree is planted in the fall, it also should be watered to keep the soil moist all winter.
For watering info, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care/watering-shade-trees.
Q: What are common native trees that can be planted in Missouri, and what are some invasive species that should be avoided?
A: All of the native oaks, yellowwood, white fringe tree, Eastern redbud and bald cypress are some of the natives that will do well in the Joplin region. Most conifers (pines, spruces) do not do well here due to disease issues. (Also native) are the Eastern red cedar and its cultivars, other junipers, and the only pine is shortleaf pine.
See more info at https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/MissouriUrbanTrees.pdf.
Trees to avoid are Callery pear (Bradford and other cultivars), ailanthus, bamboo and royal paulownia. See more at the Missouri Invasive Task Force website at http://moinvasives.org.
Q: How much of the state of Missouri is covered by forests?
A: The state is covered by more than 14 million acres of forestland. Of those 14 million acres, private landowners own 85%. Only 15% is government-owned: 12% is owned by the federal government, mostly in the Mark Twain National Forest, and 3% is owned by the state of Missouri and local governments.
See more history and facts at https://mdc.mo.gov/about-us/department-details/missouri-forest-facts.
