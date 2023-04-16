In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Mike Fornelli, of Spire.
1. What is National Safe Digging Month in April?
National Safe Digging Month is a time to remind people of the importance of putting safety first and calling 811 before doing projects that involve digging, such as planting a tree, building a deck or installing a mailbox. It is a nationwide effort to get the word out about calling 811. Now is an important time to do this, as it’s warming up in many parts of the country and more people are getting outside for digging projects.
2. In what ways is Spire helping spread awareness about Safe Digging Month?
Safety is a core value at Spire, and we take the opportunity to raise awareness through conversations like this with media, but also in partnership with the communities we serve. For example, the city of Joplin will be a recipient this year of one of our Silver Shovel awards. It recognizes municipalities that go above and beyond in ensuring safe digging practices.
3. Why is it smart to call 811 before digging on your property? How dangerous is it to hit a utility or a gas line?
It’s not just smart, it’s Missouri law. If you plan to do any excavation in your yard, you are required to call 811. You should call three to 10 days before you plan to dig. According to the Missouri Public Service Commission, a buried utility line is damaged by digging activity about every three minutes in the United States, and about one-third of those incidents are caused because a phone call was not made to 811 ahead of time.
Hitting a gas line can lead to injury, death or harm to the environment. Many contractors are aware, but homeowners don’t realize some utilities are buried only a few inches underground, making them easy to strike.
4. How many people in the United States put themselves at risk annually by not calling 811 before digging?
A recent survey from the Common Ground Alliance, an organization dedicated to preventing damage to underground utility infrastructure, found 49.3 million Americans plan to dig without contacting 811 first, risking their own safety and potential disruption to critical utility services. That survey also found 74% of U.S. homeowners plan to dig on their property this year.
5. What happens after 811 is called?
A locator will come out, free of charge, and mark lines that could be impacted by your project. Spire lines will be marked with yellow flags and/or spray paint. Be careful when digging around the markers to avoid accidentally damaging buried natural gas or other utility lines. If the markings have been placed and you cannot confirm the location by hand digging, call 811 to notify them of a possible incorrect marking. The utility company responsible for the line will come back free of charge and correctly identify the markings for you.
Even when individuals follow rules and regulations closely, accidents can still happen. If a pipeline is ever damaged, do the following:
• Never try to stop or slow down the flow of natural gas.
• Move to a safe distance upwind of the damage.
• Keep others away from the area.
• Never try to move equipment from the area.
• Call 911.
• Call Spire.
• Call 811 to report the damage.
