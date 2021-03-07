Q: What is the SEK Wonder Woman award, and what was your reaction when you found out you were nominated?
A: I didn't even know I was nominated until a friend of mine showed me the list of nominees. Ironically enough, I actually nominated another woman, Deatrea Rose, from Pittsburg State University for all of the hard work she's done around diversity, equity and inclusion. I never thought I'd be nominated for the award.
Q: In what ways have you been involved with the Students for Violence Prevention at Pittsburg State University?
A: I was in SVP as a student and now as their advisor. Being a part of this group has changed my life and has led me to the field that I'm currently in ... advocacy services and violence prevention education. I still have lifelong friends from the group, and we're getting ready to celebrate our 10-year anniversary of SVP being at PSU this spring.
The students in SVP are absolutely amazing, passionate, kind individuals who really want to help our campus be violence-free and create a culture of respect, empathy and support. I'm grateful to help mentor them in their endeavors and see them go into our campus and surrounding community to educate on domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. I couldn't be prouder of each and every one of them.
Q: What does winning this award mean to you, personally?
A: For me, it has validated my drive to continue to do the work that I'm doing. Some days, it's hard to keep going when I hear a lot of violence that takes place in our community and the barriers that survivors face to get help, be believed and to heal. However, this award is sitting in my office to motivate me forward. I need to keep working so that I'm worthy of this award always and not just for this one moment in time. The work is never done!
Q: As part of the award, you were given $200 to donate to a charity of your choice. What charity did you choose and why was it important to you?
A: I chose Q Space, a social community of support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, non-binary, asexual and pansexual people in Southeast Kansas. Giving them funds to continue to host educational workshops, socials and develop curricula is important to me. In our community, there's a gap of services and education in these topics, therefore, by giving them funds I can help them with that endeavor. I'm grateful that I was able to do that by winning this award.
Q: With today being International Women’s Day, what message would you like to send to girls and women?
A: I would like women and girls reading this to know that you can work in a field where your passions and purpose align. As a southeast Kansas native, I feel in my heart that it’s my duty and privilege to give back to my community and by becoming an advocate and prevention educator, I can achieve that philosophy. I truly believe that my purpose here is to help others. I hope that you are able to find your purpose and live your life to achieve that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.