Q: What is the Youth Volunteer Corps?
A: Youth Volunteer Corps is a service-learning nonprofit founded in 1987 in Kansas City. It has since spread across the U.S. and Canada. We have been in Joplin for three years.
The mission of YVC is to create volunteer opportunities to address community needs and to inspire youth between the ages of 11 and 18 to a lifetime commitment of service. We use a service-learning model, which means when youth serve an agency, they also learn about the issues that agency deals with.
Youth also end up learning valuable skills they can take with them, like using new software, operating power tools and how to teach a dog to sit. And of course, they learn that they can impact their community right now.
Q: How has the pandemic impacted what YVC is able to do?
A: Because youth safety is a top priority, and because many agencies are not allowing in-person volunteering, we have had to pivot from direct service in many cases to indirect. One of the ways we have continued to safely serve our community is by hosting virtual service projects. We meet on Zoom to learn about an issue area, then do something to meet that need offline.
For instance, in the fall, we hosted a time on Zoom where youth were able to hear from a longtime volunteer from the Ronald McDonald House about RMH's mission, and her own experiences as a volunteer. We then learned to use Canva to make flyers asking for items RMH needed. The youth left these on neighborhood doorsteps, and donated items were left on porches, so it was a no-contact activity. Our youth were able to learn about the mission of the RMH, learn a bit about design and serve an important organization in a way that was both meaningful and safe.
We have also done several outdoor projects where we can be in the open air and socially distance. We built a keyhole garden behind the Empire Market, helped with the Fall Festival at Wildcat Glades and did a trail cleanup there as well.
Q: What projects are coming up in March?
A: We have several projects coming up in March. On March 6, we will be sewing blankets for Children's Haven. During spring break, we will be building picnic tables at the Empire Market, and we will be serving at the Joplin Humane Society.
Q: How do young people contact YVC or register for a project?
A: Youth can register at yvcjoplin.org. If parents or guardians have any questions, or would like to be put on a list to learn of upcoming projects, they can email me at yvcjoplin@gmail.com or call 505-410-8367.
Q: Are there any other big projects coming up in 2021 for YVC?
A: Yes. We hope to have six weeks of in-person projects over the summer. We also aim for at least one project a month during the school year, so we will have offerings in both April and May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.