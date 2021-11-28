In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Sarah Coyne of Bright Futures Joplin.
1. What was the Bright Futures Joplin Socktober fundraiser and what kind of impact does it have on children in the community?
This year's Socktober was our second annual sock drive for kids in need in the Joplin School District. Our estimates show that Bright Futures Joplin was asked to provide more than 800 pairs of socks to kids during the last school year, and those requests never seem to slow down.
We all know how fast our kids' feet grow, but we often overlook how the basic need for socks is out of reach for families who are struggling. Without a pair of clean, dry, whole socks, even the best pair of shoes will be uncomfortable for our kids as they try to get an education, make friends and grow to their fullest potential. Good socks are a quiet but important way we can support our students!
2. How many socks were collected for Bright Futures Joplin during Socktober?
This year's sock drive was a huge success. We were thankful to partner with KCU, who held sock drive contests in their Joplin and Kansas City campuses, raising more than 900 pairs of socks. We also had wonderful support from the Running Club at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, Briley Performing Arts Company, and Joplin High School's FCCLA students. Community members brought in socks all month long, sending them with their students, dropping them at school offices and mailing them from Amazon. In all, we collected almost 1,500 pairs of socks for our underprivileged students.
3. What are some needs of Bright Futures during the holiday season?
Our students' needs during the holidays are mostly for warm coats, blankets, shoes and pants. We've already provided nearly 50 coats since the beginning of the school year, so our supplies are running low in certain sizes as we enter the coldest part of the year.
We are also low on half-sizes of athletic shoes for both boys and girls. Many of our students living in economic deprivation also live close enough to school campuses that they walk to school every day. We want to make sure that, as January and February approach, those students are ready and warm, even if their family is struggling through a time of crisis or setback.
4. When is the next upcoming fundraiser set for Bright Futures?
The next fundraiser we have planned is Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 30. This is a day set aside around the globe for caring community members to support the non-profits in their neighborhoods who strive to help the less fortunate.
People wishing to donate to Bright Futures Joplin on Giving Tuesday can go to our Facebook page and donate directly through that platform. They are also welcome to stop by brightfuturesjoplin.org and click the big orange DONATE button at the top of the page. It's easy and secure, and every dollar raised will be used to make sure our kids have the essential supplies needed to reach their fullest potential.
5. What are some nonmonetary ways people can help through Bright Futures Joplin?
I'm so glad you asked! Our motto is "Every Child Needs a Champion" and we wouldn't want anyone who can't donate monetarily to feel like they can't still make a huge impact on our kids.
We're currently making a big push in the community to raise mentoring volunteers for our TREK and Lunch PALS programs. These programs pair a caring, background-checked volunteer with a student who needs a stable adult relationship. More than 100 kids in our elementary schools have been identified by their counselors as in-need of mentoring — that equals a need for at least 100 volunteers, and soon!
A TREK coach helps their elementary student with homework once a week after school, encouraging their child with love and stability. A Lunch PAL meets their student for lunch at school once per week to develop a lasting, trustworthy friendship they can depend on. These mentoring programs have changed Joplin students' lives!
If you'd like to become a TREK coach or Lunch PALS mentor, head to brightfuturesjoplin.org and click on the How Can I Help? tab to find a volunteer application. You can choose which school you'd prefer, and you'll be sent all the instructions about how to become background-checked. If the cost of the background check is prohibitive, don't worry — we have community partners who have offered to help cover costs when needed. Please consider volunteering with Bright Futures Joplin. You are the champion our kids need today.
