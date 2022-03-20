In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Scott Clayton of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
1. What is the mission and purpose of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity?
Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Our principles are:
• Demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ.
• Focus on shelter.
• Advocate for affordable housing.
• Promote dignity and hope.
• Support sustainable and transformative development.
2. How did Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity get started in the community?
The idea that became Habitat for Humanity first grew from the Koinonia Farm, a community farm outside of Americus, Georgia, founded by farmer and biblical scholar Clarence Jordan.
On the farm, Jordan and Habitat’s eventual founders, Millard and Linda Fuller, developed the concept of “partnership housing.” The concept centered on those in need of adequate shelter working side by side with volunteers to build decent, affordable houses. The houses would be built at no profit. New homeowners’ house payments would be combined with no-interest loans provided by supporters and money earned by fundraising to create the Fund for Humanity, which would then be used to build more homes.
In 1973, the Fullers decided to take the Fund for Humanity concept to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. After three years of hard work to launch a successful house-building program there, the Fullers then returned to the United States and called together a group of supporters to discuss the future of their dream: Habitat for Humanity International, founded in 1976.
Thanks in no small part to the personal involvement of U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, Habitat now works in all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries and has helped more than 39 million people achieve strength, stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable shelter.
Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity became an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in 1989. We serve the Jasper County area and now have started a critical home repair program for Newton County homeowners who are in need of significant repairs.
3. What is Joplin Habitat’s ReStore?
The ReStore, located at 5201 N. Main St., offers low-cost materials to the public at discounted prices. Items vary that include primarily construction materials, furniture and appliances. Proceeds assist our home-building and repair service programs. The ReStore is a great way to give away unwanted, yet still good items. The ReStore also helps with our environmental mission of saving still good items from being thrown away.
It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can call us at 417-782-SHOP and we will pick up your donation. You never know what you’ll find at ReStore; whatever it is, it will be a good deal and support our work in the community.
4. What are some goals for Joplin Habitat this year?
We completed nine homes last year and look to match that number in 2022. We are expanding our critical home repair program to Newton County. We are looking to continue to build this much-needed program of significant home repairs for homeowners in need.
Our Brush With Kindness program assists older, physically disabled and veteran households with smaller exterior repairs. We are always looking for more homeowners to assist with this program.
Our ReStore continues to grow to provide more products then we have before. We have many new items now and we are expanding our product lines, the flooring department specifically. We look to continue to be creative to help those in need of housing.
We seek partners to continue our work, which is to provide low-income individuals and families the opportunities of improved housing conditions.
5. How can people volunteer for Joplin Habitat?
You can go to our website www.joplinhabitat.org or call us at 417-782-6533.
