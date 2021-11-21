In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Stacy Burks, of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri.
1. Why is safety in the kitchen important, especially on Thanksgiving Day?
As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time to prepare the holiday feast and brush up on home fire safety.
Home fires are a real threat over the Thanksgiving holiday. Cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires, and year after year Thanksgiving is the primary day when these tragedies occur.
2. What fire safety tips would you recommend to prevent any cooking mishaps in the kitchen on Thanksgiving?
• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking and never leave food unattended on your cooktop. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
• Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least 3 feet away.
• Keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. You want to be as prepared as you can in the event of a fire, and be able to extinguish the fire quickly.
3. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. What are some other tips you should always remember when cooking in the kitchen?
• Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
• Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over. Steam or splashes from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
• Keep an eye on what you fry. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
• Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.
4. When is a good time to test fire alarms?
Keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly. Create a home fire escape plan that includes two ways out of each room and practice it when you test your smoke alarms until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. This represents the amount of time you may have to get out of your burning home before it’s too late.
5. Where in the house should fire alarms be placed?
If smoke alarms are not already in place, at a minimum install them on every level of the home, including the basement, and outside each bedroom. On levels without bedrooms, install alarms in the living room (or den or family room) or near the stairway to the upper level, or in both locations. For the best protection, install interconnected smoke alarms in each bedroom and throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.
