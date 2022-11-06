In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Susie Crutcher, a local volunteer who is spearheading a veterans project at Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City.
1. Could you tell us about Wreaths Across America and how you launched the initiative in Webb City at Mount Hope Cemetery this year?
In 1992, a gentleman by the name of Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Co., found that his company had a surplus of unsold Christmas wreaths. Having visited Arlington National Cemetery as a 12-year-old, it was the first thing that came to his mind.
With the help of friends, he took his surplus wreaths from his home in Maine to the oldest part of Arlington, where visitors were few. As more and more people participated at Arlington, others began asking for wreaths where their local heroes are buried.
The internet brought visions of those beautiful wreaths and national attention. In 2007, the Worcester family along with veterans and other supportive groups established a 501(c)(3) organization to continue and expand this effort. Wreaths Across America has no partisan or religious affiliation other than to remember those who have served our country.
My father, Bruce Benson, played the trumpet and on many occasions, he was asked to play taps for veterans services. I usually accompanied him and so have always held those moments in high reverence.
After dad died in 2020 and joined mom at Mount Hope, I started following the Wreaths Across America even more closely. Last November, I contacted them and asked if our local cemetery could be a designated location. They said sure and were very helpful in assigning a liaison to me and helping me establish the websites, printed information and suggestions to promote Mount Hope.
2. Why is Wreaths Across America an important cause for you?
My dad, Bruce Benson, served during World War II in the Philippines and during the same time, my mom, Jane, worked at the local rationing board and danced with the United Service Organizations (USO) at Fort Crowder, which is where they met. From the beginning of their marriage, they have instilled in our family a deep sense of patriotism. They are both at Mount Hope, and I regularly remember them with seasonal flowers.
This year, I wanted to place a wreath, and when I asked Travis Boyd, the administrator at Mount Hope, about it, he informed me that there are 1,100 veterans resting right here in Webb City at Mount Hope. I can't decorate Mom and Dad without acknowledging others who have served. I am very proud of our military and want to show it.
There are 1,100 veterans resting within the 49 acres of Mount Hope. We will have a short ceremony at the Veterans Wall at Mount Hope where we will place a wreath for each branch of the service.
Following that, volunteers will place a wreath on as many as are sponsored and at the same time, say the veteran's name aloud. We encourage volunteers, especially kids, to help place the wreaths. This is an opportunity to remember, honor and teach our next generation.
3. How can people donate to the Wreaths Across America fundraiser at Mount Hope Cemetery? How many wreaths have you collected, thus far, and what is your goal amount?
Our goal is 1,100, for every veteran resting at Mount Hope. Currently, we have 385 wreaths, which have been sponsored.
I registered our location as a group that for every two wreaths sponsored at $15 each, Wreaths Across America will donate one. Essentially that brings the cost to sponsor a wreath to $10. Wreaths can be sponsored in honor of a loved one, or in memory of a loved one or even "wreath specific" for those resting at Mount Hope.
For those who are internet savvy, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MO0173 to sponsor/volunteer through our group.
I also have mail-in forms that I will be glad to share for those who just wish to send a check. Even if we don't reach our goal of 1,100 this first year, we will lay the wreaths we have and say each veteran's name aloud.
4. What date will Wreaths Across America take place at Mount Hope and what will be included in the program?
We will have a short ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 3700 Range Line Road in Webb City. Dec. 17 has been designated as Wreaths Across America Day.
At that time, Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, the Webb City High School ROTC will honor each branch of the service at the Veterans Wall, Joplin's American Legion post will present a gun salute and taps, and then volunteers will disperse around the cemetery to lay the wreaths at individual graves.
5. What else are you needing, aside from donations, for the Wreaths Across America initiative at Mount Hope?
Because the cemetery is much larger than I realized, we need volunteers who are able to walk an area, locate a veteran's gravestone and lay the wreath while saying the veteran's name aloud.
The deadline to sponsor wreaths and/or volunteer is Tuesday, Nov. 29 — which this year is "Giving Tuesday.”
Talk to your friends, ask your employer if a corporate donation is appropriate. Remember, WAA is a not-for-profit organization. Contact me at WAAmthope@gmail.com for more information.
