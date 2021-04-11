Q: What is Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University?
A: Omicron Delta Kappa is a leadership honors society with a local chapter at Missouri Southern State University. ODK is the national leadership honor society and membership based on exemplary service, leadership, scholarship and character. It recognizes achievement in the following five areas: scholarship; athletics; campus and community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; creative and performing arts.
The Missouri Southern chapter of the national leadership honor society was established in 1986 with 20 students and three faculty members. In the years since, around 800 members have been inducted.
Q: What is ODK’s next service project for the community and when will it be conducted?
A: Omicron Delta Kappa will be hosting a pet supply drive benefiting the Joplin Humane Society this month. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the PetSmart in Joplin.
This will be our final service project for the spring semester, but previous community involvement includes hosting a coat and winter clothing drive, and participating in a campus cleanup day for our school biology pond.
Q: What are you seeking in the drive?
A: All types of dog and cat food, including dry kibble, wet canned food and puppy/kitten food. Other pet supplies needed are cat litter, gentle dog shampoos, martingale collars and treats. In addition to pet supplies, paper towels, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, disinfecting wipes, Fabuloso, Dawn, liquid laundry detergent and paper plates are all needed.
Q: How many total donations would ODK like to achieve with this drive?
A: We are wanting to make the biggest impact possible for the shelter, the animals and the workers. We have no expectations, but we are hopeful the community can come together with us to really help this event be a success.
Q: Why was it important for ODK to benefit the Joplin Humane Society?
A: As someone who adopted my cat Tilly from the shelter during the middle of the pandemic, I saw how hard the shelter employees were working to take care of and find homes for the animals in their shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.