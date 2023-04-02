In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Tom Vosicky of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
1. What is the mission of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri?
We exist to improve the health and safety of children and families. The alliance offers activities, programs and initiatives to our four-county service area that includes Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
2. Why does the Alliance of Southwest Missouri need to change locations in Joplin?
“The site offers much-needed space and upgraded opportunities for growth. We will more than double our square footage with this move,” said Jen Black, executive director of the alliance. “We were truly blessed with this building. Our current building was also gifted to us; however, it requires significant restoration and upgrades to meet our needs. This new building fits our needs much better without so much heavy lifting. We will begin using the space before moving our administrative offices over. Programs like Good Dads and Building Bridges will probably be the first to benefit from the new building’s space and amenities. Once the light construction work is completed in the office area, we will complete the move.”
3. Where will the new location be, and how long will the Alliance of Southwest Missouri be operating there? When is move-in day?
The new building is located at 1901 S. Pearl and is intended to become the permanent home of the alliance. We do not have a move-in day at this point. It is to be determined.
4. What does the alliance plan on doing with its current building at 1601 Wall Ave.?
As for the future of the current location at 1601 Wall Ave., Black commented, “We are still dedicated to completing the restoration, and after that, it is up to the board on what to do with the building; one thing for certain is that the building’s future will be one of service to the community as was originally intended.” The alliance will still own the building.
5. What are the remaining phases and repairs for the alliance’s building?
• Phase II (currently underway!): Roof work, refinishing exterior and sealing the building envelope to prevent leaks and support mold remediation. Improving ADA compliance.
• Phase III: remodeling the basement to develop a meeting hall for classes and training, child care rooms, community kitchen and storage space.
• Phase IV: restoring the upper-level auditorium to be used for training, programs and events and to be made available to local nonprofit organizations.
